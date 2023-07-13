Junta’s allies reject Thai election results, derailing top opposition figure

Parliament failed to elect a new prime minister on Thursday evening after the progressive candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, was unable to muster enough support in the military-backed Senate, where lawmakers are loyal to the generals who have governed Thailand since seizing power in a coup nearly a decade ago.

The generals and their allies responded on Thursday by rejecting the party’s leading candidate for prime minister, tipping the country into a political void and potentially thrusting it further toward autocracy.

The takeaway from Thailand’s general election in May was clear: Voters had dealt a crushing blow to the ruling military junta by supporting a progressive party that challenged not only the generals but also the nation’s powerful monarchy.

Advertisement

As night fell over a rainy Bangkok, one of Southeast Asia’s most important economies was staring down what looked like another intense period of political unrest and nationwide protests.

“This is déjà vu,” said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political science professor at Chulalongkorn University, referring to the cycles of elections, protests, coups, and crackdowns that have occurred in Thailand since 2007.

Now it is up to parliament to pick from the field of candidates again through what is likely to be a tumultuous week ahead that may or may not end with a new prime minister in charge. A second vote is scheduled for Wednesday. A third, if necessary, would be held a day later.

While Pita, 42, is relatively new to Thailand’s political drama, the queasy feeling of drifting toward civil strife is not. The country’s recent history is littered with military coups; protesters have led widespread demonstrations against a royalist establishment that they say has consistently thwarted efforts to introduce democratic reforms.

“There’s a pattern here of establishment pushback against any progressive movement in Thai politics,” Thitinan added. “And the pushback comes in different shapes and forms,” including dissolutions of political parties and disqualifications of major candidates.

Advertisement

Ahead of the vote on Thursday, Pita, a former technology executive who holds graduate degrees from prestigious American universities, had positioned himself as a champion of reform. On the campaign trail, he called for amending a law that criminalizes public criticism of the Thai monarchy — a move considered unthinkable a decade ago.

“I want to be the leader of the people,” he said in parliament on Thursday. “To tell the world that Thailand is ready. To look for a new balance between international political powers.”

But Thailand’s parliament appeared unwilling to embrace such a vision. Even though Pita’s political party, Move Forward, had built a multiparty coalition, he received only 324 combined votes in the House of Representatives and the Senate — short of the 376 he needed to win the premiership.

Supporters of Pita’s coalition had gathered on Thursday outside the parliament building in Bangkok where the vote was held, and some had vowed to hit the streets in protest if he did not win enough votes to become prime minister.

“The votes that have been cast, the 25 million votes, are sacred voices that will shape the future of the country,” Arnon Nampha, a political activist and protest leader, said during a protest on Wednesday night, referring to the votes in May for Move Forward and Pheu Thai, the second-largest party in the coalition.

“If you want to change this, no way, we will not allow it,” he added.

Advertisement

Thitinan said he expected a reprise of the flash mob-style protests that erupted in Thailand during the coronavirus pandemic and were led by young demonstrators calling for checks on the Thai monarchy’s vast power.

Pita had already been dealt a major setback on Wednesday when Thailand’s Election Commission asked the Constitutional Court to suspend him from parliament. He had been under investigation for allegedly owning undeclared shares in a media company, which could disqualify him from running for office.

The Constitutional Court also said on Wednesday that it had accepted a complaint against Pita over his calls to amend the law that penalizes criticism of the monarchy. Analysts predicted that both moves would give Pita’s opponents in the Senate a convenient excuse not to vote for him.

Pita’s progressive coalition might not be strong enough to weather the loss. Members of Pheu Thai, in particular, could try to form a new coalition that is led by one of its own candidates for prime minister.

A likely scenario is that Pheu Thai would field Srettha Thavisin, a property tycoon who is considered a more palatable candidate among Thailand’s military establishment. Military-backed lawmakers may vote for Srettha and later try to pressure his party into becoming more conservative, said Wanwichit Boonprong, a political scientist at Rangsit University, outside Bangkok.

Still, he said, Pheu Thai could be a good compromise for reform-minded voters who had supported Pita.

As for the old guard, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the general who took power after leading Thailand’s 2014 military coup, said on Tuesday that he would retire from politics once a new government is formed. But even if he does retire, analysts said the military and its allies might try to hold onto power in other ways.

Advertisement

The military has engineered a system in which it essentially controls one chamber of the legislature, the Senate. To keep one of its own in charge, the military could promote Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, a member of the ruling party, as a possible candidate for prime minister during the vote next week.

“Almost all the senators were handpicked by General Prawit,” said Jade Donavanik, a specialist on Thai politics at the College of Asian Scholars in Thailand, referring to the 250 members of that chamber. “This is part of the problem.”

The election is being closely watched, not least because Thailand is a major player in a region where several countries have been sliding again toward autocracy after experiments with democracy. Thailand was once a stable ally of the United States but has moved closer to China under the current junta.