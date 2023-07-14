10 late-summer classical events asking to be heard

This storied chamber music festival and retreat in southern Vermont has a purist’s sensibility and a relaxed rustic vibe. The towering German avant-gardist Helmut Lachenmann is this summer’s composer-in-residence. Most programs are not announced in advance, but with Marlboro, it’s hard to go wrong. Through Aug. 13, Marlboro, Vt., 802-254-2394, www.marlboromusic.org

Tanglewood

More than half the season still remains at Tanglewood. Among the more tempting programs should be Handel’s “Acis and Galatea” with the Philharmonia Baroque under Richard Egarr (July 20); the Festival of Contemporary Music (July 27-31); cellist Alisa Weilerstein’s “Fragments 2″ program (Aug. 9); conductor Susanna Mälkki leading Bartok’s “Concerto for Orchestra” and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 9 with soloist Seong Jin Cho (Aug. 12); and Yo-Yo Ma joining Andris Nelsons and the BSO for Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1 (Aug. 13). 888-266-1200, www.tanglewood.org

Bard SummerScape

This summer Bard offers a fully staged production of Saint-Saens’s rarely spotted opera “Henri VIII,” to be directed by Jean-Romain Vesperini and featuring Alfred Walker in the title role, with the American Symphony Orchestra under Leon Botstein’s baton (July 21-30). Then over two weekends in August, the festival will spotlight “Vaughan Williams and His World” with themed concerts, panel discussions, and all manner of ancillary events (Aug. 4-6, and 10-13). 845-758-7900, fishercenter.bard.edu

Bass-baritone Alfred Walker will sing the title role in the Bard SummerScape production of Saint-Saens's opera "Henri VIII." Walter Hill

Aston Magna

The festive 50th-anniversary season of this venerable period-instrument festival culminates with a program of works by Bach, Purcell, and Villa Lobos. July 20 at Brandeis’s Slosberg Music Center; July 21 at Hudson Hall in Hudson, N.Y.; and July 22 at Saint James Place in Great Barrington. 413-528-3595, www.astonmagna.org

Boston Landmarks Orchestra

The ensemble’s much-loved series of free concerts at the Hatch Shell is back this month (read more from my colleague A.Z. Madonna). Happily, music director Christopher Wilkins has a gift for programming that is both innovative and welcoming to listeners from diverse communities across the city. First up will be the group’s annual “Green Concert” with music by Beethoven, Copland, Lili Boulanger, and Ethel Smyth as well as a new co-commissioned work by Brian Raphael Nabors. July 19, 7 p.m., 617-987-2000, landmarksorchestra.org

Yellow Barn

To say the programming at this intimate Vermont festival rewards curious ears is an understatement. You won’t find chamber classics paired with a wider range of adventurous repertoire anywhere in New England. The London-based Mexican composer Hilda Paredes is in residence this summer, and on July 28, in one of many intriguing programs, her works will be paired with music by Gérard Pesson, Stephen Coxe, Hanns Eisler, and Ernst von Dohnanyi. Putney, Vt., 802-387-6637, www.yellowbarn.org

Newport Classical

The Knights, the dynamic New York-based chamber orchestra, offers an eclectic program including Colin Jacobsen’s “A Shadow Under Every Light” and Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.” July 23, 8 p.m., The Breakers, Newport, R.I., 401-846-1133, newportclassical.org

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival

Among the highlights of this year’s festival, which takes place at multiple venues around Cape Cod, should be appearances by the Borromeo Quartet (Aug. 2 in Chatham), the Danish Quartet (Aug. 3 in Wellfleet), and the Emerson String Quartet in their Cape farewell (Aug. 18 in Wellfleet). 508-247-9400, www.capecodchambermusic.org

As part of the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival, the Danish String Quartet will perform in Wellfleet on Aug. 3. Caroline Bittencourt





Rockport Chamber Music Festival

In a huge coup for Rockport, the festival will present the eminent Latvian violinist Gidon Kremer in a rare local recital, joined by pianist Yulianna Avdeeva and violinist Madara Pētersone. In addition to music of Brahms, Kremer will perform works by composers he has championed across his long career including Shostakovich, Schnittke, Silvestrov, Gubaidulina, and Weinberg. For serious fiddle fans, this is the unmissable event of the late-summer. Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, 978-546-7391, rockportmusic.org

Violinist Gidon Kremer makes a rare local recital appearance in Rockport Aug. 12. Angie Kremer

Norfolk Chamber Music Festival

The veteran Miró Quartet offers a program of Mozart, Dvorak, and Caroline Shaw on July 21, and then returns July 29 with Mozart’s beloved Clarinet Quintet featuring guest artist David Shifrin, who will also play a selection of hits by Benny Goodman. Ellen Battell Stoeckel Estate, 20 Litchfield Road, Norfolk. 860-542-3000, www.norfolkmusic.org

