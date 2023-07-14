Laugh lines from six comics who’ll be playing local shows this summer

SIRENS: A VARIETY SHOW OF FIERCE FEMALE ARTISTS While all of her friends fretted about their privacy, Liz Glazer may have gotten a little too excited about the idea that the NSA was reading her texts. “I’m like, do they have talent agents on staff at the NSA? Let ‘em read my text messages! Like, ‘Get a load of this one! She’s not a terrorist, but she’s got some things to say!’” Glazer plays this show with singer Casey Desmond, comedians Emily Ruskowski and Kaitlin Buckley, and host Kelly MacFarland. July 20, 7 p.m. $10. Boynton Yards, 101 South St., Somerville. www.eventbrite.com

JANET MCNAMARA “You know how sometimes when you just hate someone so much, and then you realize, they also hate themselves?” says Boston comic McNamara. “At least they get it. It’s like, ‘Now I kinda like you because we have something in common, which is that we hate you.’” Aug. 4, 8 p.m. $22. Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. www.nickscomedystop.com

LIZ MIELE “I haven’t done drugs in, like, 10 years, and I really don’t miss them,” says Miele. “Especially towards the end, they just became, like, mystical panic attacks. It was just me crying in a corner being like, ‘Why is this dragon also disappointed in me?’ ” Aug. 5, 7:15 p.m. (sold out) and 9:30 p.m. $20. Hideout Comedy at Piano Craft Gallery, 793 Tremont St. www.eventbrite.com

MO AMER “You know what’s frustrating?” says the Arab American comic in “The Vagabond,” his 2018 Netflix special. “Mohammed is the most popular name in the world, but I can’t find one keychain with my name on it anywhere.” Aug. 6, 7 p.m. $38-$77. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

DREW DUNN The Boston comic thinks there are too many things to worry about in the world today. “Are you nervous you could get drafted…?” he recalls being asked about a potential World War III with Russia. “It’s like, no. If I get drafted, you should be nervous. … If I’m getting drafted into a war, we have lost the war.” Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. $33. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

Mary Kennedy plays Off Cabot Comedy in Beverly Aug. 25-26. Huebner Headshots

MARY KENNEDY “I shared a room with my Irish Catholic grandmother until I was 18 years old,” says Beverly native Kennedy, who brings her “Mid Life Mood Swing” show to the Off Cabot. “My parents got divorced, mom moved me right in. And one side of the room was a shrine to Jesus, and the other side of the room was a shrine to Duran Duran. Because grandma was hungry like a wolf.” Aug. 25-26, 8 p.m. $30. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org





