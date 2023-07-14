Seán Curran and Darrah Carr bring Irish dance with a modern aesthetic to Jacob’s Pillow

In Ireland, a “céilí” is a kind of house party, a participatory social dance gathering with live music. With their collaborative “Céilí,” coming to Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival July 19-20, Seán Curran Company and Darrah Carr Dance conjure that communal celebratory spirit on the outdoor stage; historical context is enlivened by a contemporary aesthetic.

“Their collaboration is a dynamic synthesis of contemporary modern dance and Irish dance, a true embodiment of the phrase, ‘tradition is contemporary’,” says Jacob’s Pillow associate curator Ali Rosa-Salas.

Curran adds, “I like to say we’re speaking an old language in a new way with a contemporary accent.” The show features a multigenerational cast of performers from both companies and live music by the fiddle/guitar duo of Dana Lyn and Kyle Sanna.

Both Curran and Carr, who’ve known each other since 1998, are children of Irish immigrants and grew up taking Irish step dance. Carr, who studied Irish step in her native Toledo, Ohio, as an expression of her family’s heritage, was drawn to the genre’s contrasting styles — graceful balletic soft shoe as well as the percussive hard shoe step characteristic of shows like “Riverdance.”

Curran, a Boston-area native whose mother played fiddle and father hosted the long-running radio show “The Sound of Erin,” says he was steered to study dance after his Aunt Sally saw him running, jumping, and dancing through the aisles of the local supermarket. “She said, ‘That’ll knock the taspy [devil] out of him!’” he laughs, adding, “Irish step gave me two great gifts — speed and musicality.”

In addition to Irish step, both choreographers studied ballet and contemporary dance, and they share a fondness for work that is musical, emotionally resonant, and virtuosic. But they took their creative interests and individual companies, both formed in the late ‘90s, in very different directions. Curran has a drive for invention and experimentation, with a performance career that includes 10 years with Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company and four years in the original New York City cast of “STOMP!” His multinational Seán Curran Company is known around the world, and in addition to creating dances for his own and other companies, including Carr’s, he has choreographed and directed for opera and theater, too.

Carr has worked in a more traditional vein, performing as a duo with Niall O’Leary since 1995. With her company, she combines aspects of classic Irish step technique with contemporary influences, a style she calls ModERIN. “We draw from all the céilí spatial patterns for multiple people—these elaborate, interlacing patterns—and use that as a template for moving bodies through space, but incorporate aspects of modern dance to free the arms and torso. My dancers all bring Irish step dance backgrounds but also other expertise that melts into this kind of fusion pot we work with.”

“Céilí,” commissioned by New York City’s Irish Arts Center, offered the two choreographers the opportunity to bring their companies together in a collaboration that plays off tradition but is very much of our time coming back together after pandemic isolation. “It’s so important as we come back to live experience,” Carr says. “A céilí is meant to be communal, intergenerational, a shared process of moving together in time. It’s unifying, building good will and community. It has been a way for our two companies to find some common ground.”

Carr and Curran call “Céilí” an emotional journey in which music is the motor. “Music is such a critical part of Irish dance,” Carr says, “and Dana and Kyle take traditional tunes and make innovative arrangements that push boundaries, kind of like Seán and I do. It’s a nice mirror.” While some moments invoke longing and loss, other sections showcase the dancers as percussionists, including a version of the rhythmically virtuosic “Box Tops,” a clapping/stomping duet created by Tigger Benford and Martha Partridge nearly 30 years ago.

Seán Curran Company and Darrah Carr Dance join forces for "Céilí" at Jacob's Pillow July 19-20. Nir Arieli

And another section, of which Curran is particularly proud, features a kind of “call and response, but instead of responding with sound, like you would in a traditional Irish dance, my dancers respond with the joints of the body, and that for me is the invention, the newness,” Curran says. “Bill T. would always say, ’I want you to sing with the joints of your body,’ and I always loved that idea.”

With its convergence of old and new, “Céilí” is just the right work for Jacob’s Pillow right now, Curran says, and he hopes audiences experience the communal joy that the performers feel. “I want them to dance up the aisles,” he says. “I want it to be kind of a spiritual and emotional nutrition. I like this notion that to dance is to pray. … The dance studio, the theater, the stage at Jacob’s Pillow — that’s church for me.”

CÉILÍ

Presented by Seán Curran Company and Darrah Carr Dance

At Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Henry J. Leir Stage, July 19-20. Tickets $40-45. jacobspillow.org

