Soderbergh to release new sci-fi comedy ‘Command Z’ on his own website

But the director has just announced that he has another series arriving this month. Due on July 17, this one is called “Command Z.” Here’s the twist: The series, a sci-fi comedy, will be available for streaming only on the site for Soderbergh’s production company, Extension 765 – extension765.com .

Steven Soderbergh’s “Full Circle” recently premiered on Max, and it’s a good, complex thriller. Starring Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, and CCH Pounder, it revolves around the kidnapping of a New York City teenager.

Michael Cera stars as disembodied scientist who leads three of his employees through time and space via a wormhole inside a washing machine. Go figure. “This is historic, literally,” Cera’s character says. “We’ll be dipping into the past to make some critical fixes there that will, in turn, make the future, our present right now, more livable, fair and decent for everyone. We’re going back to the moment that I’ve determined was America’s last inflection point — to 2023.”

The eight-episode show, which is only about 90 minutes long, will also feature Roy Wood Jr., Liev Schreiber, and comedian Stavros Halkias.

