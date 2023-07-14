Ten dance festivals and summer series entertain with all manner of movement

NEWPORT DANCE FESTIVAL Newport Contemporary Ballet (formerly Island Moving Company) welcomes a diverse slate of visiting artists for six days of dance celebration, each performance offering a different line-up of performers and repertoire. Participants include Boston Dance Theater (resident company), Amy Hall Garner, Dark Circles Contemporary Dance, Tom Gold Dance, Anniela Huidobro, and Breathing Art Company . July 18-23, $39-$49 single tickets, $170-$210 for five. Great Friends Meeting House Lawn, Newport, R.I. www.newportcontemporaryballet.org

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE FESTIVAL The internationally acclaimed festival in the Berkshires is in full swing until the end of August. Upcoming highlights include Seán Curran and Darrah Carr blending Irish céilí and contemporary choreography (July 19-20), the Pillow debut of Ireland’s award-winning Oona Doherty (July 26-30), “Hip Hop Across the Pillow” celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop (Aug. 2-6), and the Pillow debut of Complexions Contemporary Ballet featuring a tribute to David Bowie (Aug. 9-13), to name just a few. Through Aug. 27. Tickets free and up. Becket. www.jacobspillow.org

WINDHOVER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS The Rockport multi-arts center continues its wide-ranging summer dance series with several presentations still to come, including Alison Cook-Beatty Dance Company (August 25), SAXYN Dance Works (Sept. 7-8), and a dance at Halibut Point Quarry (Aug. 22). Through Sept. 8. $20-$35. Rockport. windhover.org/performances/

PS 21: PERFORMANCE SPACES FOR THE 21ST CENTURY The Hudson Valley multi-arts festival’s promising slate of upcoming dance performances includes two intriguing opportunities to see new circus — Czech troupe Cirk La Putyka (July 22) makes its North American debut with its acclaimed “Runners,” and Guinean troupe Amoukanama Circus (Aug. 19) presents a joyous re-enactment of migration in “Fa.” Tickets free and up. ps21chatham.org/

LaTasha Barnes's "The Jazz Continuum" is part of this year's Bates Dance Festival STEVEN PISANO

BATES DANCE FESTIVAL This excellent little festival anchored by Bates College has two more dynamite offerings before the end of the summer, starting with LaTasha Barnes’s celebrated feel-good program “The Jazz Continuum (July 21-23). Bessie Award nominee Vanessa Anspaugh presents “mourning after morning” (July 28-29). Her multi-generational cast explores communal loss and mourning, inspired by a collection of death and grieving rituals. $5-$25. Lewiston, Maine. www.batesdancefestival.org/performances/

Urban Bush Women will perform "Haint Blu" at The Yard Hayim Heron.

THE YARD Celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer, the esteemed Martha’s Vineyard dance organization is in the midst of a stellar season. Still to come are Rainbow Serpent Collective (July 29), Caleb Teicher and Nic Gareiss (Aug. 17-20), and Urban Bush Women’s “Haint Blu,” with performances Aug. 5 and Aug. 9-12 taking place at different locations around the island. June 10-Aug. 20, Tickets free and up. Martha’s Vineyard. www.dancetheyard.org

WOMEN OF THE WORLD This outdoor event promises to bring together an international cast of dancers, instrumentalists, and singers to share cultural traditions from around the globe, from traditional folk idioms to contemporary hits. Curated by Travel Through Music. July 21, 5-9 p.m., Free. Starlight Square, Cambridge. www.starlightsquare.org

CIRCUS SMIRKUS 2023 NEW ENGLAND TOUR Vermont’s award-winning traveling youth circus is performing 63 presentations throughout New England this summer. The show is “A Midsummer Night’s Circus,” an acrobatic adaptation of Shakespeare’s enchanting comedy. Expect to see the young stars of tomorrow in all manner of derring-do, from aerial acts to juggling. Through Aug. 19, $20-$30. www.smirkus.org

DANCE PRISM BALLET The classically focused Concord-based company, celebrating more than 40 years, presents “Kaleidoscope XXIII.” The annual fundraising concert showcases historical favorites as well as new choreography by company artistic staff and guests. The 6:30 performance will be followed by a complimentary reception with the cast. Aug. 12, donation and reservation requested. Umbrella Arts Center, Concord. www.danceprism.com

DANCE NIGHT Jean Appolon Expressions, Sayat Nova Dance Company, and Boston Ballet principal dancer Chyrstyn Mariah Fentroy join with the Boston Landmarks Orchestra for its last performance of the season at the Hatch Shell, the annual “Dance Night.” Repertoire includes Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, and Berlioz. Aug. 23, Free. DCR Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade. www.landmarksorchestra.org/