Third annual Charles River Jazz Festival sustains Boston’s tight-knit jazz community

The Boston Jazz Foundation hosts its third annual Charles River Jazz Festival Sunday, July 16, at the Herter Park Amphitheater. From 1 to 9 p.m., live music will be performed by critically acclaimed and Boston-based artists such as Braxton Cook, Michael Mayo, Seba Molnar, Farayi Malek, and Anastassiya Petrova.

Molnar— a saxophonist, composer, and educator—is not only performing at the event; he’s running it, too. Molnar is the executive director of the festival as well as the president of its parent organization, the Boston Jazz Foundation. The nonprofit organization has a mission “to serve the marginalized artists of Boston and beyond who’ve been keeping jazz authentic and accessible,” according to Madelyn Gardner, communications director of the festival and a board member of the foundation.

“After experiencing the loss of the Beantown Jazz Festival in 2018 and the closure of so many treasured local venues due to the pandemic, the Charles River Jazz Festival was born with a goal to ensure that the Boston music and artistic community have a longstanding future,” said Molnar. Through the festival, Molnar’s organization hopes “to create a sustainable jazz scene by providing equitable pay for musicians and an inclusive space for artists to engage with the community.”

Fellow performer Farayi Malek is also passionate about preserving the jazz community’s life force. “The jazz community in Boston is pretty small, but the jazz community as a whole is also pretty small,” Malek said. “It’s really important to support live music.”

Malek is a jazz and contemporary vocalist who composes and teaches, as well. She is performing at the festival for the first time on Sunday and is excited to share the stage with her musical peers— many of whom she has worked with previously.

“I love that the festival is highlighting local artists but also artists from other places. It’s wonderful to be bringing back talent that was here before,” she added, nodding to performer Michael Mayo. The Los Angeles-raised singer-composer attended the New England Conservatory of Music with Malek. Mayo has since moved to New York, and Malek is excited that he is being welcomed back into the arms of Boston’s jazz community for the festival.

“I’m anticipating a wonderful day full of diverse music,” Malek said.

The event will feature food vendors Chubby Chickpea, Tapped Mobile Beer Truck, and A La Esh, as well as local art vendors and a festival merchandise stand. The 3rd Annual Charles River Jazz Festival is free and open to all ages.

For more information, visit charlesriverjazzfest.org.

