Meet Denise Chisholm, Fidelity’s guru of quant research

As director of quantitative research strategy at Fidelity Investments, she does not invest a single dollar at the company, which had $4.2 trillion of assets as of March 31. Yet her work informs, to varying degrees, the views of its 150 portfolio managers who run 450 or so mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

Talk to Denise Chisholm long enough about anything related to financial markets, and she is likely to relate it back to historical data.

Chisholm predicts the odds of an asset’s price rising or falling in the future, but does not analyze individual stocks and bonds. Instead she sifts through Fidelity’s enormous pools of data, including the one dubbed “T3K” that is a curation of the top 3,000 stocks going back to the early 1960s. This is essentially what makes her a “quant” – and also geeky and probability-based, in her own words. Then she incorporates other non-quant indicators, like investor sentiment, earnings growth, valuation, and macroeconomics. This mosaic-like approach to dissecting data is what sets her apart from the handful of other market strategists at Fidelity.

“I’m looking for three or four really high-octane, high-probability indicators that all point in the same direction, such that if one leg of this three-legged stool were to fall off, you’ve still got two to stand on,” Chisholm said in an interview.

Her boss, Neil Constable, head of quantitative research and investments, put it like this: “She helps translate massive troves of data into actionable research for investment professionals and clients.” Beyond her “brilliant” research process, he said, her passion and willingness to collaborate and share make her singular.

Chisholm, who’s based in Boston, is on the leadership team at Constable’s rapidly expanding Quantitative Research and Investments group that was established in 2020 within the asset management division. Besides conducting sector analysis, focused primarily on stocks, she helps spearhead marketing and thought leadership within asset management.

She arrived at Fidelity back in 1999, after studying economics at Boston University and then dropping out of law school. At Fidelity, she has worn many hats, including sector strategist, two different beats as a research analyst, and sector specialist.

Quant analysis, based on Fidelity’s treasure trove of proprietary data, has always been integral to its equity and fixed income investments. But now it has been consolidated and galvanized under Constable’s charge. It includes artificial intelligence and machine learning, tech areas that have swept media headlines since late last year. Since 2021, Constable has expanded the unit threefold to 250 or so researchers, data scientists, portfolio managers, and technology specialists.

A Fidelity Investments branch in Boston on Nov. 17, 2022. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The quant industry has expanded greatly since its start in the 1960s, and now with the emergence of large language models from the AI world, data mining and other tasks could become even more efficient.

“I do see it as a productivity boost, but I don’t think we’re there yet,” Chisholm said.

For now, the mechanics of making a financial recommendation remain tedious and complicated. Consider the 15,000 datasets Chisholm typically combs through, related to stocks, interest rates, Treasury yields, price of crude oil, and more. Here is where technology comes into play. She looks for consistent patterns going back in time whose odds to excel – those proven to be historically correct – exceed 70 percent. Even this does not make her right all the time. Hence, her rules: Never assume what the market will do; and trust data, not feelings.

These days, she spends a lot of her time talking to internal managers and analysts, as well as to third-party advisers. Current top-of-mind topics include inflation and interest rates and bank lending standards that all lack consistent long-term patterns, according to Chisholm. Therefore, they are not “as predictive” for stocks as people assume.

“It’s never a crystal ball, so the way to interpret historical probability is to think of it as intrinsic risk-reward – where’s your upside most powerful and downside more limited?” she said.

Having strong convictions is par for the course in this line of work, but it is a fine line between confidence and arrogance. In talking to Chisholm, it is clear that she shuns delusions of grandeur. She enumerates her mea culpa’s. Every time she has talked about health care stocks, for example, she has been incorrect, and now she just steers clear.

One big success: She made a consequential bet on energy stocks in April 2020. Despite the fact that the pandemic was peaking and demand for crude oil slid to historic lows, she boldly went all in. While she typically makes “buy” or “sell” calls for 9 to 18 months, this one was good for two years until April 2022 (when she flipped it to “sell”).

“It was probably the craziest, biggest bet I took,” says Chisholm. Just as oil companies were seeing their sales and earnings fall, they were also generating free cash flow, a key measure of profitability. Not since the mid-1970s had she seen this happen. Previously, oil companies were spending a lot relative to their sales, much to the chagrin of their shareholders who wanted cash dividends instead of more capital expenditures. Yet, in the data she noted that “something was flipping.” If costs fell and demand rose as the economy revived, these stocks would climb.

Of course, none of this was a given, but the bet was a home run: $100 invested in a basket of 23 US-listed stocks in the S&P Energy Sector Index was worth $276 two years later, on April 1, 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

For now, Chisholm is a contrarian. For starters she has “a lot less confidence” in macroeconomic datasets than most people because she finds them “less predictive.”

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C. on July 6, 2022. Al Drago/Bloomberg

So, what odds is she seeing of a recession and the Fed successfully tamping down inflation?

While Fidelity’s investment professionals are still concerned about a persistent decline in economic activity, the degree of concern has ebbed somewhat, Chisholm says. So what sectors are tipped for success? During recessionary periods, defensive stocks – those with consistent earnings and dividends – typically excel. But those have risen 15 percent already. So she prefers what she calls cyclicals and consumer discretionary companies, such as high-end clothing, auto makers, hoteliers, and airlines. (These score higher on metrics such as valuations and relative earnings revisions. Interest rates peaking will be an added spur.) Concurrently, she is bullish on technology stocks, especially semiconductors.

With inflation, Chisholm thinks equity markets have hit their sweet spot: “When I look at data, 3 to 4 percent inflation’s a much more steady positive indicator for future growth than 1 to 2 percent, which is potentially deflationary.” (Generally speaking, 3 to 4 percent inflation means the economy is growing and that’s good for stocks.)

“I love using this methodology, I find it fascinating, and that’s how I learned to tackle the market 20 years ago, and in some ways why I got into this,” she says.

In her current role, she loves talking with investors on webinars, in “Three Things by Denise Chisholm” videos, and on LinkedIn and social media. In Fidelity client forums, she often explains complex ideas in a simple, friendly manner.

Near the end of a conversation, this reporter wondered out loud if anyone has compared her with Wendy Rhoades, the astute psychiatrist and performance coach from the TV drama “Billions.” The character is often seen talking to trader and investment types at the fictitious Axe Capital, combining quiet power and unflappability.

To that, Chisholm smiled and said, “Do you know how many times I’ve been called Wendy?”