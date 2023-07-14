State Street stock drops more than 12 percent

Investors were apparently concerned that Boston-based State Street’s net interest income fell 10 percent from the previous quarter to $691 million in the one that ended on June 30. Chief executive Ron O’Hanley told analysts on an earnings call on Friday that “NII,” as it’s known, is no longer providing a tailwind for the company, following the steady rise in short-term rates that took place in the past year. The shift at State Street was due in part to clients moving deposits into products with higher interest rates at State Street, or to those at other companies.

Shares in State Street Corp. fell more than 12 percent Friday after the company warned that its interest-rate-related income was no longer providing a lift to its profits.

The stock price ended the day at $68.10, down more than $9 from Thursday’s close.

In an interview with the Globe, O’Hanley said that investors tend to like rising net interest income because the company doesn’t need to add extra expenses for that part of the bottom line to grow. But NII can be highly sensitive to broader interest rate trends.

“It’s basically ‘100 percent margin’ revenue,” O’Hanley said.

Unlike with traditional banks, O’Hanley said, net interest income never represents more than one-fifth of State Street’s income. The company, which serves large money managers and institutional investors, is more focused on chasing fee-driven business.

“For us, our institution doesn’t wake up in the morning saying, ‘How do we sell more deposits or how do we sell more loans?’” O’Hanley said. “Our institution wakes up and says, ‘What can we do to serve investors better?’ And some deposits are associated with that.”

