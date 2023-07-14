‘Girl dinner’ is TikTok’s latest food trend. I’m one step ahead.

But artful ones. Users are displaying girl dinners of cheese and sliced baguette, some fruit and veggies, a draped frill of prosciutto, olives, pickles, a handful of nuts. There doesn’t have to be a whole chicken or juicy steak meatspreading center stage; there doesn’t have to be pasta or potato padding. Girl dinner can be eaten on the couch while binge-watching “The Bear” or reading a novel or staring into space. Yet it is not compatible with another TikTok term of the moment, “ bed rotting ” (116 million-plus views), the trend formerly known as depression. Bed-rotting dinner is Doritos from the bag, ice cream from the carton, if it happens at all. It is not cute snacks assembled cutely on a cute plate, a dinner that makes a woman feel self-cared for, nourished, and a touch transgressive. (Girl dinner is also not, as some have said, eating disordered. Gauging and satisfying one’s own appetite is the opposite of that.) Girl dinner is the culinary equivalent of Rep. Maxine Waters repeating over and over, “ Reclaiming my time .” Girl dinner is what Lisa Simpson would eat after she moves to New York in her 20s and gets an intellectually rewarding if underpaid job as a junior literary agent.

On TikTok, people are currently communing about “ girl dinner .” This trend with more than 114 million views showcases the way women eat when we’re alone, no roommates or partners or children to accommodate. In the absence of others’ desires, which we might attempt to intuit or interpret or magically fulfill, it is so easy to hear what we want for ourselves.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

I have eaten many girl dinners in my life, and some bed-rotting ones too. But what I’m eating these days takes a few steps deeper into the enchanted realm of IDGAF. Let’s call it Cucumbers With Stuff. It could also, theoretically, be called “hot girl dinner” — but, like, literally hot. It is not likely to spark a TikTok trend.

Advertisement

It started because I impulsively purchased a wedge of Cambozola, the Shiloh Jolie-Pitt of cheese, merging the best attributes of precursors Camembert and Gorgonzola. Then I got home and thought, great, now I’m going to eat the entire thing myself. I solved the problem by making Cambozola dressing, crumbling it into a mixture of mayo, sour cream, shallots, garlic, lemon juice, and sherry vinegar and mashing it all together. I would serve iceberg wedges with dinner, and the cheese would be shared among everyone at the table, I thought, idly dunking a cucumber spear into the bowl. And then another cucumber spear. Nobody was really around for dinner that night, so I stuck the dressing in the fridge, and then I just kept eating it with cucumbers and didn’t share it the next day or the next, and as predicted, I ate the entire wedge of cheese myself, but also a lot of cucumbers.

Advertisement

Then there was the leftover spicy peanut dressing from some noodles, which I used up by dunking cucumbers in it. Some of those cucumbers I wrapped in wasabi seaweed snacks, and some I blitzed with yuzu furikake. Who wants to eat eat? It’s hot. Cucumbers are cool. They’re the popsicles of the vegetable world. They can be halved, seeds scraped out to create a canoe one can fill with leftover flaked salmon or chicken salad, a vessel by which to neatly cast off and float away from the responsibility of making dinner. Bye bye!

Advertisement

Mostly I eat Cucumbers With Stuff standing at the counter. Eventually I stopped pretending there would be entrees to support my condiments, and started making blue cheesy dressings and spicy peanut dressings and whatnot with the cucumbers specifically in mind. Radishes, past-their-prime snap peas blanched halfway back to life, leftover steamed broccoli, and cherry tomatoes have at times joined the chat. But now this is starting to sound fancy, like crudites. It is not. It is lazy-times summer leftovers eaten from containers and cutting boards. There is no cute plate or cute presentation, although there could be. But that would be getting away from the spirit of Cucumbers With Stuff, which has no aspirations toward fashion, aesthetics, TikTokery, trend making, audience growing, or follower gaining. There is nothing performative about it, not even performance that is only for oneself, as with girl dinner. “Eat like no one is watching,” as Mark Twain definitely once said. Cucumbers With Stuff has zero million views, and it plans to stay that way.

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.