How South End neighbors helped two lost ‘engagement canaries’ find their way home

Noorullah Maqsoodi graduated medical school in 2021 and moved to Boston from Rochester to join his fiancée, Sana Batool, while she attended Harvard Medical School. While the surgical resident packed light, he surprised Batool with two yellow canaries. The couple had never had pets before but came to love the duo they named Chu Chu and Chirp.

A South End couple’s “engagement canaries” flew the coop, but the neighborhood came together to recover their beloved pets.

When South End couple Noorullah Maqsoodi and Sana Batool's beloved canaries went missing, their neighbors sprung into action to bring the pets home.

One morning in May, the couple started their day like any other, putting the birdcage out on their third-story balcony, where the animals love to bathe in the sunshine. But after a long day at the hospital, Maqsoodi forgot to bring the cage back inside later that night. The following day, Batool was distraught to discover the cage toppled over and the birds missing.

Advertisement

Batool suspected pet theft, but Maqsoodi recalled, “I’m like ‘Who wants canaries?’” The couple also suspected a local cat — Maqsoodi lamented it may have made the two feathered friends a midmorning snack. “I didn’t want to say that, but that’s what I was thinking,” he added.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

During a neighborhood search, Maqsoodi spotted the birds high in the trees. Neighbor Laurel McConville was walking nearby with her dog and spotted Maqsoodi attempting to lure the pair back without luck. “I just didn’t know how to help him,” said McConville.

The couple was racing the clock, too: their Memorial Day weekend wedding was fast approaching and they had originally planned for the birds to join them in Rochester. It was an ominous feeling for Batool, who had always been superstitious, to lose her beloved pets right before the wedding.

In addition, birds also represent a strong force for good in the couple’s Islamic heritage. “We consider birds in our culture kind of like a blessing,” said Batool, who was born and raised in Pakistan, but is of Afghan heritage. Her husband is from Afghanistan. She continued, “My mother-in-law believes that having birds at home prevents evil.”

Advertisement

Hopeless, birds still awry, the couple left for Rochester. But while they were gone, the neighborhood jumped into action, with several different posts on the local community boards whenever the canaries were spotted. McConville flyers fliers distributed up and down the streets and on apartment doors.

“At that point, we’re joking that we were like the pet patrol,” said McConville.

When Maqsoodi and Batool returned to Boston in mid-June, they spotted a poster while unloading their car.

“DID YOU LOSE YOUR PET CANARY?” the flier read, along with a photograph of one of the birds. Immediately, the couple texted McConville whose number was listed.

By that time, the birds had separated from each other. One of the birds had been taken to a rescue facility, where Batool was able to pick it up after McConville connected them. The other, she had informed them, was found by fellow South End resident Eric Butts when he spotted a woman feeding it a granola bar on the street. Having had a canary as a child, Butts, now a manager at a consulting firm, scooped the bird up in his hands.

“My girlfriend was really surprised when I walked in holding a small yellow canary,” he told the Globe. His mother still had his old birdcage, and second bird spent the next two weeks living in her Milton home.

Advertisement

These days, Chu Chu and Chirp are back home in the South End. But this time, their cage sits right under one of the fliers that helped reunite them with Batool and Maqsoodi. For the couple who wasn’t too familiar with the Boston area, it’s a testament to the power of neighbors helping neighbors.

“A neighborhood that we didn’t know existed,” said Maqsoodi. “We’re both very busy. I come home and I just go to sleep and go back to work the next day. So I’ve never really had a chance to interact with our neighbors, but they’re such a good community.”