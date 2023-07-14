Five things to do around Boston, July 17-23

Meet new furry friends . . . at the library! Animal Adventures with Live Zoo Animals, presented by the zoo and rescue center in Bolton, will bring eight to 10 animals for attendees to learn about, and even get up close with if they want to. Held at the South Boston Branch of the Boston Public Library, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Recommended for ages 6 and older. Free, but registration is required at bpl.bibliocommons.com .

Starting Wednesday

The Scottish Play

See something wicked at Shakespeare on the Common. Commonwealth Shakespeare Company stages Macbeth, with actor Faran Tahir playing the lead role as a power-hungry usurper. Held at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common, every weekday except Mondays, through August 6. Most shows start at 8 p.m. Chair rentals available for $10. Free. commshakes.org

Thursday

Take the Cannoli

Get the inside story with The Godfather’s Gianni Russo at An Evening You Can’t Refuse. Russo, who played Carlo Rizzi in the classic movie, offers a night of music and a tell-all about his days on the set and the inspiration behind his 2019 book, Hollywood Godfather: My Life in the Movies and the Mob. Held at Arlington’s Regent Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25; discounts available. regenttheatre.com

Thursday to Sunday

All Fun and Games

Grab your friends and family and head over to the 6th annual Needham Carnival. The Needham Rotary Club presents four days of food, games, and rides for adults and children. Held at Needham High School; times vary. Entry is free, but tickets required for rides. Find more information at needhamrotaryclub.org.

Saturday

Funny Business

Discover new talent at Don’t Tell Comedy in the Back Bay. In a speakeasy-style approach, the indoor location will be a surprise until the morning of the show, and the lineup of comedians will remain a secret until they take the stage. Past locations have included mansions, candy stores, rock climbing gyms, and more. There will be drinks for sale. For ages 21 and up. Show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets $25. donttellcomedy.com

