Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

What a story of love and support (“My 10 Moms,” May 14). The power of women, whether moms or not, is incredible and the village these women created to raise and support Connections writer Michael Nelson was simply amazing. Vicki, [Nelson’s biological mom], is surely looking on with pride.

Salisbury





The value of chosen family cannot be overstated. I’d be a lonely person indeed if I didn’t have my friends to get through life with me.

Ellen Sturgis

Stow





Nelson was so lucky to have those 10 moms and they were even luckier to have him!

Sheila Foy

Hanover





Heartbreakingly beautiful and so well written. The warmth I felt in my heart made my own Mother’s Day that much more special.

Roberta Condon

Uxbridge

Getting the Point Across

The puzzle on May 21 (“The Land of Nod”) by Joon Pahk was so great! The long clue, the NO-D convention, was really enjoyable — complicated enough but nothing was a stretch. May 22 would have been my late mother’s 67th birthday. She was an avid puzzler, and I know she would have loved this one, too. Great job, Mr. Pahk, and thank you from my mom and me.

Sadie Lansdale

Greensboro, North Carolina

Troubled Waters

Thank you to reporter Hanna Krueger for her feature on the French King Bridge (May 21) and the long struggle by Stacey Hamel and others to prevent suicides. In 2008, my 42-year-old stepson took his own life from that bridge. Fifteen years later, the pain of his loss is still with his family and friends. I hope the new barriers will be effective in deterring future suicide attempts.

Susan Clarke

Williamstown





Kudos to Hamel for her perseverance. For only a few million dollars, dozens of lives will be saved. Yet, our country refuses to do anything about firearms. More than half of all US gun deaths are suicides, almost 20,000 every year. When people use a gun, death is almost always the result. Experts tell us that most people who attempt suicide but fail do not try again. They also say that the urge to end one’s life is often fleeting. A day’s time can make the difference between life and death. Gun safety will save lives and doesn’t cost millions. A misguided definition of freedom costs many thousands of lives every year.

Barry Needalman

Framingham





I daresay, this was quite possibly the most important article ever written in the magazine. Ever. As a retired father of two, I have always tried to oversee the mental health of at least my immediate family. I believe that is all I can handle. After (and during) reading this essay, I was bawling my eyes out. I took a hot shower to calm down and promptly cut myself while shaving, I was so distraught. The reporter evidently met some real good people for this article. I’ll never forget them...

John Goodrich

Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire





My parents grew up in Western Massachusetts. At almost 78, I would guess that we drove over that bridge hundreds of times, as we drove to see relatives out that way. As far back as I can remember, my brothers and I would try to be the first as we rounded the curve before the bridge to shout, “I saw the French King Bridge first!” And immediately after, looking down into the river, “I saw the French King rock first!” The sense of loss and sadness we knew then was about the horrible French and Indian War that happened in that area, and the Natives who were slaughtered. It was only in the last couple of decades that we became aware of the terrible connection to suicide. The view up and down the river will always be spectacular, even given the new fencing to try to stop another troubled soul from using a spot that, to us, is near-sacred, to end their life.

Barbara Harting

Framingham





Hamel has saved lives in memory of her son. I hope it brings her comfort. She deserves peace. The police deserve peace.

Twoifbysea

posted on bostonglobe.com





I’m willing to forgo an amazing vista if it means a parent, a spouse, a child does not have to grieve forever over a loved one’s suicide.

fuzzy black dogs mom

posted on bostonglobe.com

Postscript: Havi’s Story

Last year, the Globe Magazine published the heart-wrenching story of a couple whose toddler daughter Havi was diagnosed with the fatal Tay-Sachs disease (“Holding Havi,” June 12, 2022). After learning the diagnosis, they decided to fill Havi’s final days with a lifetime’s worth of birthday celebrations. Now, author and mother Myra Sack is turning her essay into a book, Fifty-Seven Fridays, forthcoming from Monkfish Publishing in spring/summer of 2024.

