For sale: Homes with inground pools south of Boston

LOT SIZE 0.24 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $283,450 in 2014

PROS Set in downtown Bridgewater, this 1900 Colonial with hardwood floors was thoroughly renovated in 2016. Enter by way of the farmer’s porch. French doors at right open to a living room with wood stove. Past a family room and dining room, both with built-ins, the kitchen gleams with white granite counters and island, stainless appliances, and vented range hood. Casement windows above the sink overlook a fenced and landscaped backyard with two patios, stone fire pit, inground pool, and lounge shed with electricity. A nearby bath features marble tile and a step-in shower. Upstairs, find three bedrooms; two of them share a stunning double-entry bath with glass shower and clawfoot soaking tub. CONS No garage; an offer has been accepted.

The kitchen of 188 Union Street, Bridgewater Handout

Andrea Campbell, SUCCESS! Real Estate, 781-771-1973, acampbellmobile@gmail.com

$775,000

2 OLD FARM ROAD / HALIFAX

The exterior of 2 Old Farm Road, Halifax Handout

SQUARE FEET 3,128

LOT SIZE 0.92 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $599,900 in 2019

PROS This 1996 cul-de-sac Colonial, set on a spacious, corner lot, has an inground pool and half basketball court in back. From the long farmer’s porch, the center entry hall bisects formal living and dining rooms and opens into a big, tiled kitchen in back, with breakfast nook, island, and upgraded appliances, plus sliders that open to a large deck. The adjacent family room has a fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and sliders to a three-season sunroom overlooking the backyard fun. There’s a half bath and mudroom with garage access off the kitchen. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, private bath, and vaulted ceilings. Three more bedrooms and an office share two baths, one with laundry. CONS Some dated finishes.

The kitchen of 2 Old Farm Road, Halifax Handout

Laurie Holman, Keller Williams, 978-758-1460, lauriesellshomes@kw.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.