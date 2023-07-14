These homeowners wanted help making their existing furniture make sense in a sitting room

1 The Landry & Arcari handwoven cypress rug based on a 19th-century design is an investment piece that pulls together the color palette and injects a wow factor. “The stylized motif plays off the playful, carved lines of the table and chair,” Rogers says.

After renovating their Cambridge home, longtime clients of Kennerknecht Design Group asked for help making sense of the furnishings. “With a teal rug and lamps, the room felt more like who they were five years ago,” says Jessica Rogers, lead designer on the project. Using the existing chair, coffee table, and sofa as starting points, Rogers leaned into a midcentury modern style, then added traditional pieces for an eclectic look that aligns with the rest of the house. “The end result is collected and layered,” Rogers says, “like they might have inherited pieces from parents or grandparents.”

2 The antique brass of the Arteriors drinks table helps bridge the room’s modern and traditional elements, while the marble base ties to the tops of the tables that flank the sofa.

3 The walls are painted in Benjamin Moore’s Silver Satin, a gentle linen gray. “We did a rich wallpaper with pattern and texture in the foyer, then kept this airy,” Rogers says.

4 The Anthropologie mirror helps open up the not-so-large room and reflects the grass-cloth wallcovering in the foyer, bringing a touch of caramel color into the room.

5 The tailored sofa that the couple bought soon after moving in—a favorite perch for the kids and dog, who love looking out the window—stayed put. “The tight back means they don’t have to constantly fluff back cushions,” the designer says.

6 “Walnut end tables balance the wood of the piano bench and the white marble inlay tops add brightness,” Rogers says.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.