3 R.I. men arrested on drug charges were operating a ‘sophisticated’ distribution network, police say

PROVIDENCE — Three men are facing drug charges after state police say they were operating a “sophisticated,” “large-scale” narcotic distribution network.
During a raid at four homes on Thursday, police seized approximately 483 grams of cocaine, 173 grams of crack cocaine, 337 grams of fentanyl, narcotics distribution materials, and cash.
Jeffrey Woodrops, 32, of Woonsocket; Joshua Wilcox, 36, of Providence; and Omar Santana, 23, of East Providence, were arraigned on multiple possession and intent to deliver charges at 6th Division District Court on Thursday.
The three men were held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institute in Cranston. They are expected back in court on Oct. 20.
Rhode Island State Police Major Kenneth Moriarty said the three men were allegedly working with drug suppliers and runners, while using a “stash” residence to distribute deadly narcotics across the state.
The arrests were the result of an investigation by the state police’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force. The East Providence and Woonsocket police departments assisted in the arrests, Moriarty said.
