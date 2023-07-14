3 R.I. men arrested on drug charges were operating a ‘sophisticated’ distribution network, police say

PROVIDENCE — Three men are facing drug charges after state police say they were operating a “sophisticated,” “large-scale” narcotic distribution network.

During a raid at four homes on Thursday, police seized approximately 483 grams of cocaine, 173 grams of crack cocaine, 337 grams of fentanyl, narcotics distribution materials, and cash.

Jeffrey Woodrops, 32, of Woonsocket; Joshua Wilcox, 36, of Providence; and Omar Santana, 23, of East Providence, were arraigned on multiple possession and intent to deliver charges at 6th Division District Court on Thursday.