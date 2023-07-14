After car accident, Councilor Kendra Lara ‘hopeful’ about reelection chances even as rumors about her housing situation swirl

“My hope is that my worst day is not being weighed against the two years of work I’ve done on the City Council,” Lara said. “I have a lot of work to do over the next eight weeks.”

Embattled Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara , under fire after a June 30 car accident revealed glaring violations in her driving history — including that she has been driving despite not having a valid license in a decade — said in an interview with the Globe Friday that she is “hopeful that my constituents will send me back to City Hall to represent them.”

Lara, 33, a progressive who is seeking her second term on the council, faces two opponents in the Sept. 12 preliminary election for her District 6 council seat — an election that has been rocked in the two weeks since she swerved and struck a house on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. A police investigator determined Lara was driving at least 53 miles per hour, and perhaps as fast as 59 miles per hour, at the time of the crash, which sent her 7-year-old son to Boston Children’s Hospital for stitches. Police reports say her son was not in a booster seat, as required by law, and that the gray Honda Civic she was driving was unregistered and uninsured. She has not had a valid license since 2013, police reports indicate.

Lara “regularly” drove to work at Boston City Hall in a Civic matching that description, a city spokesperson told the Globe this week after city officials reviewed video footage of City Hall’s executive garage in response to a Globe records request. (The city did not immediately release the footage itself as attorneys continue to review the Globe’s records request for potential security exemptions.)

Lara seems to have been aware that she did not have a valid driver’s license. Her driving record indicates that as long ago as January 2022, she applied for a Mass ID — a government-issued identification card for Massachusetts residents over 14 who do not hold a driver’s license. But on her social media, Lara has made it no secret that she routinely drives in her daily life

In a brief interview Friday, Lara declined to answer any questions about her driving record or the accident, saying “this is a case that is being heard in court and I am not going to comment on an ongoing case.” She is expected to appear in court July 19.

Addressing fresh rumors that she doesn’t live in her city council district, Lara emphatically told the Globe this week that she resides in Jamaica Plain. The Boston Herald first reported Thursday that a resident wrote to city election officials to challenge Lara’s residency. The city on Friday would not confirm whether it had received that challenge.

“I can unequivocally confirm that I live” on Saint Rose Street in Jamaica Plain, Lara said in a brief interview Friday morning, citing the address that she gave the city’s elections department to get on this fall’s ballot. “I have called Jamaica Plain my home for the last seven years.”

Lara is also registered to vote at that address, city records show. Council candidates must live in the districts they seek to represent for one year before the general election; district councilors must live in the districts they represent.

The unsubstantiated allegations about her residency do “feel a little bit like a pile on,” Lara said, “and it does feel politically motivated given that I am weeks away from an election.”

Lawyers who routinely deal with vehicle infractions said they did not anticipate Lara would serve any prison time, though certain offenses — including driving with a suspended license — are criminal misdemeanors that can carry that penalty.

But even if the legal consequences are modest, the political fallout could be more damaging. Lara, who is running this fall for her second term on the City Council, faces two challengers: Benjamin Weber, an attorney who lives in Jamaica Plain, and William King, an IT director who lives in West Roxbury.

King said in an interview Thursday that residents of the district have expressed “a desire for new leadership,” both before and after the accident.

“It’s the job of any elected official to be a role model and lead by example,” King said, and “Councilor Lara has unequivocally failed there.”

Weber, for his part, said Lara “should be given an opportunity to present her side of the story before we pass judgment.”

“But as a JP parent,” he added, “and someone who walked his kids to and from school for 10 years in the area of the accident, I would be alarmed if anyone drove as fast as the reports indicate through that intersection.”

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.