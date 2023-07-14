Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting at Plymouth state forest

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with Wednesday’s fatal shooting in Myles Standish State Forest, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said Friday.

John Geovanni Pires Monteiromacedo, 20, whose place of residence was not disclosed, was apparently involved in an altercation with the victim, Robert Aponte-Flores, 25, of New Bedford, Cruz’s office said in a statement.

Multiple witnesses told investigators about the alleged altercation that took place in the picnic area of the state forest in Plymouth prior to the shooting, the statement said.