Sweetener aspartame named ‘possible’ cause of cancer is no reason to panic yet, experts say

The International Agency for Research on Cancer vets evidence for substances that might cause cancer. Based on its research, IARC decides whether a product is a definite, probable, or possible cause of cancer — or whether its link to the disease is unknown.

The World Health Organization’s cancer agency recently deemed the widely-used sweetener, aspartame, a “possible” cause of cancer . But WHO didn’t advise people to stop consuming it altogether — instead, it urged moderation. So, what does this mean for your daily Diet Coke? Here’s what experts have to say.

Dr. Timothy Rebbeck, a professor of cancer prevention at Harvard University, said a “possible” distinction means there is some human or laboratory evidence that aspartame might be a carcinogen. He added that IARC’s decision is neither a comprehensive risk assessment, nor a public health statement.

Advertisement

“The IARC is saying [aspartame] is a possible carcinogen, and they’re basing that on some new evidence that has come out in the past couple of years,” Rebbeck said. “It’s still not very strong evidence, which is why it’s a possible — not probable or definite — cause.”

What is consumption in moderation?

Dr. Rachel Buchsbaum, the director of the cancer center at Tufts Medical Center, said high and unvaried exposures — to food, beverages, and even exercise — are generally unhealthy.

For example, she said, if your only form of exercise is playing tennis, the repeated use of the same muscles will result in tennis elbow. Varying forms of exercise can help prevent tennis elbow the same way drinking different beverages can lower any risks those beverages cause.

“I don’t think possible causes should be alarming if your lifestyle is balanced,” she said.

How possible is “possible?”

Rebbeck said a “possible” cause of cancer is nothing to worry about right now.

“You’d have to drink something like 12 or 17 cans of diet soda a day to hit the limit [WHO] considers unsafe,” he said, “and even then it’s not clear if you’d have an increased cancer risk.”

Advertisement

Rebbeck said that, while high consumption of aspartame increases cancer risks, it does so by a relatively small amount. The risk of cancer due to aspartame is nowhere near that of cigarettes or plutonium, he said, and, according to the IARC’s list of classifications, falls in the same category as a range of substances including gasoline engine exhaust, progestin-only contraceptives, and whole Aloe vera leaf extract.

Regardless of how much or how little aspartame increases a person’s risk of cancer, Dariush Mozaffarian, a Jean Mayer professor of nutrition at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, said this risk is concerning because it was found only in aspartame and not in other sweeteners.

Buchsbaum, however, attributed the distinction to a disproportionate amount of research done on aspartame compared to other sweeteners. She also added that confounding factors — other variables beyond aspartame exposure and cancer risks — could be at play.

While the “possible risk” distinction is not conclusive, Mozaffarian emphasized that any level of increased risk of cancer is dangerous.

“The risk is not certain, but if real, it’s concerning,” he said.

Buchsbaum echoed this sentiment, cautioning against unmoderated consumption.

“It makes sense logically that having a high intake of an artificial substance is probably not a healthy thing to do,” Buchsbaum said. “Why take the chance?”

Advertisement

How will this affect the food and beverage industry?

Food and beverage producers say there’s no reason to avoid products with aspartame.

“There is a broad consensus in the scientific and regulatory community that aspartame is safe,” the American Beverage Association said in a statement.

Mozaffarian said aspartame was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1974, and a minimal amount of research has been done on the additive since then. He called for more investigation into the effects of a range of sweeteners.

“[Sweeteners] are wildly understudied, but the [food and beverage] industry has no incentive to do more research on them because they’ve been approved and they’re in use,” he said.

WHO’s nutrition director Dr. Francesco Branca said the agency advises food manufacturers in general to “use ingredients that do not require the addition of too much sugar.” After the latest assessments of aspartame, Branca said that using sweeteners “is probably not the way forward.”

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @viviraye.