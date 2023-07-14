Bobcat spotted in Worcester yard

“I wasn’t scared at all, until it looked at me and took a step toward me,” Silva recalled. “I then turned and ran into the garage.”

At first, he thought he had seen a rabbit out of the corner of his eye. But when he looked closer, he realized the animal was much bigger than that. In disbelief, he started recording it on his phone.

Gineton Silva, 25, was walking up the driveway at his Worcester home on Monday when he looked up to see a bobcat in his yard.

Silva went inside, yelling “there’s a lion outside!” His family didn’t believe him until he showed them the video and they saw that it was a large cat, if not a lion.

Silva said it was not the first bobcat to visit his yard. His Ring camera spotted one in the middle of the night once, but this was the first one he had seen himself.

According to MassWildlife, the bobcat is the only wild cat found in Massachusetts. They are common in the central and western parts of the state, present in the northeast, and expanding into the southeast, the agency said.

There is little cause for alarm, said Susan McCarthy, a biologist at MassWildlife, since bobcats have no interest in people.

“It’s so incredibly rare for bobcats to pose any real threat,” McCarthy said. “They are shy and don’t want anything to do with people. It’s pretty rare to get a real good look cause they are so shy.”

