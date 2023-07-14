New Boston City Council map appears set after redistricting lawsuit resolves

In a document filed Friday in federal court, attorneys for the groups and residents who sued the city last year over its new map of City Council districts agreed “not to challenge” the new version of the map passed by the council and signed by the mayor in May. The city had “fully complied with” a court order to redraw the map, the attorneys wrote, and “the case is appropriate for dismissal.”

Boston’s political map appears set for this fall’s elections after a resolution was reached this week in a long-running federal lawsuit from neighborhood groups that had challenged boundaries drawn by the City Council last fall.

Advertisement

The unremarkable three-page legal document effectively caps an explosive, months-long saga over where Boston city councilors should draw the boundaries between council districts.

As part of the once-in-a-decade redistricting process that follows the US Census, a divided Boston City Council spent many bitter weeks last fall debating an earlier version of the map. But the new boundaries were challenged in court soon after, with some neighborhood groups and residents arguing the council had broken the law by using race as a predominant factor in the mapmaking process.

In May, US District Judge Patti Saris ruled that the council had likely used race in an improper manner in drawing the new boundaries. That left councilors scrambling to redraw the map of City Council districts in time to keep this fall’s municipal elections on schedule.

Councilors passed a new map in late May, and Mayor Michelle Wu signed it into law just days later. But until this week there were still lingering questions about whether the neighborhood associations, or some other group, would file another legal challenge to the new map. The attorneys who brought the original challenge warned that race may have again played too large a role in the second redistricting process, and in June asked the judge to review the map for “constitutional sufficiency.” Now, those issues appear to be resolved.

Advertisement

Preliminary elections for city council seats are set for Sept. 12, with a general election Nov. 7.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.