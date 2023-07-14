Boy climbs to new heights in Lynn before fire department rescue

When you’re a firefighter, you never know what kind of weird situations you might get called to. Case in point: just last month members of the Lynn Fire Department made an interesting rescue when they helped a boy down from a 30-foot rockface on Floyd Avenue. The boy was pretty high up on the rock — a height nearly the equivalent of a three-story building — and firefighters used a ladder truck to return him safely to the ground. A photo of the rescue was posted on the Lynn firefighters Local 739 Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

WATCH WHERE YOU’RE GOING

At about 10:30 p.m. on June 5, Wareham firefighters responded to a report of a gas pump on fire at the Cumberland Farms gas station on Cranberry Highway in West Wareham. The fire had already been put out when firefighters arrived at the scene, thanks to the fire suppression system that was automatically activated when it started. Officials determined the blaze was caused by a fuel truck that struck the pump as it was backing into the station to offload fuel. The pump was knocked over and fire officials posted a photo of it on Facebook. Luckily, there were no injuries. Officials said the gas pumps were temporarily closed until the area had been cleaned and inspected.

UNIDENTIFIED FLYING OBJECT

At 6:38 a.m. on July 1, Stow police received a call from a woman on Gleasondale Road who reported seeing “something big and red in her front yard” and wanted an officer to check it out. Police were dispatched to the caller’s address and quickly figured out that she had seen a party balloon.

GOATS MAKE THEIR ESCAPE

Goats have been getting loose in Stow a lot lately. At 7:13 p.m. on June 19, police got a call from someone who saw some of the creatures enjoying their taste of freedom on Boon Road near Honey Pot Hill Orchards. The animals’ owner was contacted and promptly rounded the fugitives up. Six days later, at 7:31 p.m., police were notified that multiple goats were in the roadway on Boon Road near Robert Road, which isn’t far from the orchards. The owner once again corralled them and brought them back to their pen. Three days later, at 7:45 p.m., five goats made an appearance in a backyard on Sudbury Road, and once again they were brought back home.

CASE OF MISTAKEN IDENTITY?

At 12:47 p.m. on June 15, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from someone claiming to see a black bear in a backyard. Officers checked the area, and the only animal they saw that fit that description was “a large German Shepherd.”

BEAR DRAWS FANS

On the South Shore, though, some bear sightings last month were quite real. A black bear that was seen roaming around several communities there caused quite a stir at World’s End reservation in Hingham. At 8:38 p.m. June 19, the town’s animal control officer requested police to help with “crowd control,” as many people were attempting to enter the park and hang around in the hope of catching a glimpse of the bear. According to the log entry, police issued parking tickets to the vehicles that were left in the park.

