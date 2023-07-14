Tewksbury man convicted of first degree murder for killing girlfriend in their apartment in 2019

A Tewksbury man was found guilty in the murder of his girlfriend inside their Tewksbury apartment, a fatal assault that marked the second time in 2019 that he was charged with an act of domestic violence against her, officials said.
Eric J. Griffin was convicted of multiple charges, including first degree murder, strangulation, and assault and battery on a family member, in Middlesex Superior Court on Wednesday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.
Griffin, 43, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27 and faces a mandatory sentence life without parole for the first degree murder conviction. His trial will automatically be reviewed by the Supreme Judicial Court.
Griffin was convicted of brutally attacking Jennifer Kalicki in their bedroom on Sept. 14, 2019 before calling Tewskbury police to report she was not moving. Kalicki was pronounced dead at the scene. The state medical examiner’s office determined she died from blunt force trauma to the head that resulted in a fatal brain bleed.
According to court records, Griffin was also arrested by Tewksbury police March 16, 2019 and charged with physically assaulting Kalicki in their apartment. He was also convicted of that crime on Wednesday, records show.
“This verdict signifies our commitment to holding perpetrators of domestic violence accountable,” Ryan said in a statement, noting that Griffin had engaged in a “pattern of violence” against Kalicki. “This type of controlling behavior is far too common in these cases and calls greater attention to the need for addressing this public safety and public health risk.”
