Tewksbury man convicted of first degree murder for killing girlfriend in their apartment in 2019

A Tewksbury man was found guilty in the murder of his girlfriend inside their Tewksbury apartment, a fatal assault that marked the second time in 2019 that he was charged with an act of domestic violence against her, officials said.

Eric J. Griffin was convicted of multiple charges, including first degree murder, strangulation, and assault and battery on a family member, in Middlesex Superior Court on Wednesday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

Griffin, 43, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27 and faces a mandatory sentence life without parole for the first degree murder conviction. His trial will automatically be reviewed by the Supreme Judicial Court.