Judge finds Monica Cannon-Grant violated bail conditions while awaiting trial on fraud charges

On Friday, the judge added more restrictions. She warned Cannon-Grant that she is prohibited from having any control over or access to her father’s funds, and may not take any money from him without prior approval by the court.

During a hearing in federal court in Boston, US Magistrate Judge Judith Dein said Cannon-Grant’s move to become the fiduciary for her 65-year-old father — giving her control over his roughly $4,000 in monthly government benefits — was a “clear violation” of bail conditions set after her arrest last year.

While awaiting trial on federal fraud charges, community organizer Monica Cannon-Grant violated her bail conditions by taking over her ailing father’s finances and spending some of his Social Security income and veterans benefits on herself and her children, a judge found Friday.

Dein denied a request by prosecutors to bar Cannon-Grant from having contact with her father and find her in contempt of a court order, which could have resulted in her being jailed.

Prosecutors accused Cannon-Grant of stealing from her vulnerable father. But her lawyer argued that she had spent years caring for him and was unaware that bail conditions preventing her from “fiduciary responsibilities” also applied to her father.

“Imagine going to court for taking care of your father?” said Cannon-Grant, 42, after the hearing. “I’ve been taking care of this man since I was 18.”

Cannon-Grant, who ran the now defunct nonprofit Violence in Boston Inc., was indicted along with her husband last year on charges that they raised more than $1 million for their charity and received nearly $60,000 in pandemic relief funds to provide meals for people in need, but instead spent much of the money on themselves.

The couple pleaded not guilty to all charges and were awaiting trial when Cannon-Grant’s husband, Clark Grant, 39, was killed in March in a motorcycle crash in Easton.

A trial date has yet to be set for Cannon-Grant, who is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, making false statements on a mortgage application and tax violations.

Cannon-Grant started the anti-violence nonprofit in 2017 and emerged as a local leader in the Black Lives Matter movement. She organized a march in Franklin Park in 2020 that drew thousands protesting George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police. During the pandemic, she formed a collaboration with a Dorchester restaurant to distribute more than 1,000 free meals a day to people who were struggling.

For her efforts, the mother of six was honored as a Bostonian of the Year by The Boston Globe Magazine and hailed as the city’s “best social justice advocate” by Boston Magazine.

In March 2022, Cannon-Grant and her husband were indicted on charges involving three alleged schemes: defrauding donors who gave money to their nonprofit; illegally collecting an estimated $100,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits; and lying on a mortgage application.

Earlier this year, new charges were added to the indictment, including allegations that the couple concealed their income to fraudulently obtain $12,600 in Boston rental assistance funds, around the same time they were buying their Taunton home.

When Cannon-Grant was released on bail in March 2022, she was prohibited “from engaging in any employment, volunteer, or unpaid positions that allow you to have access to monetary funds, disbursement of monetary funds, salary payment, or any other fiduciary responsibilities,” according to bail documents.

During Friday’s hearing, Assistant US Attorney Dustin Chao presented documents showing that Cannon-Grant applied to become her father’s fiduciary in October, but didn’t seek permission from the court until February. Even though her request was denied, prosecutors allege she served as his fiduciary through May and used some of his money to pay her utility bills, buy groceries for her family, and send cash to her children.

Chao accused Cannon-Grant of “stealing from her vulnerable father.”

But, attorney Christopher Malcolm, who represents Cannon-Grant, said she has a “loving and caring relationship” with her father, who had lived with her for many years before moving to an apartment two years ago. She did his grocery shopping, helped pay his bills, and became his fiduciary because his heath was deteriorating.

“This was a misunderstanding,” said Malcolm, adding that Cannon-Grant unintentionally violated her bail conditions. But he said she handled her father’s money according to his wishes, and there was no evidence of theft or fraud.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.