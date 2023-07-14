At least 15 candidates have 500 valid signatures in R.I. congressional race

Local boards of canvassers have until Tuesday to validate signatures and deliver nomination papers to the Department of State, said Faith Chybowski, spokeswoman for Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore’s office. So the number of candidates with more than 500 valid signatures could very well be more than the 15 who have crossed that threshold so far.

But several steps remain before it’s clear who will appear on the ballot in the race to replace David N. Cicilline, a Democrat who stepped down June 1 to become the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

PROVIDENCE — As of Friday’s deadline, at least 13 Democrats and two Republicans had submitted more than the required 500 valid signatures on nomination papers to compete in the First Congressional District race, according to the secretary of state’s website.

Advertisement

Then, the secretary of state’s office must certify the signatures that the local boards of canvassers have declared valid, Chybowski said. Certification involves making sure the number of validated signatures posted online matches the nomination papers received from the local boards of canvassers, she explained. And as of Friday evening, no candidates had more than 500 certified signatures needed to appear on the ballot.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“So we expect the certification process will be complete the evening of July 18, which will tell us who has qualified for the ballot,” Chybowski said.

Also, she noted that the signatures can be challenged up until July 19, and the state Board of Elections would make those determinations.

As of Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline, the 13 Democrats who had submitted more than 500 signatures that had been declared valid are: Sandra C. Cano (869), J. Aaron Regunberg (818), Walter Berbrick (803), Stephen M. Casey (733), Donald R. Carlson (709), Gabe Amo (637), John Goncalves (626), Ana B. Quezada (605), Sabina Matos (604), Nicholas Autiello II (603), Allen R. Waters (566), Spencer Dickinson (556), and Stephanie Beauté (533).

Advertisement

Candidates who have not yet crossed the 500-signature threshold — but still could — include House Finance Committee Chair Marvin L. Abney, a Newport Democrat who had 323 valid signatures as of Friday evening.

The two Republicans who had crossed that 500-signature threshold are Gerry W. Leonard Jr. (776), and Terri Flynn (590).

The Rhode Island Republican Party has endorsed Leonard in the First Congressional District race. The Rhode Democratic Party has announced that it will not make an endorsement in the crowded field.

As of Friday evening, no independent candidates had submitted more than 500 signatures that have been declared valid.

A total of 35 candidates declared their candidacies in the special election by the June 30 deadline, including 22 Democrats, four Republicans, and nine independents.

But Democrat Kathleen Gaskell has officially withdrawn, and Democrat Paul LeBon has announced that he is withdrawing after suffering a mini-stroke.

The secretary of state’s office will hold a ballot placement lottery at 5 p.m. Wednesday at its Elections Division in Providence.

The primaries are set for Sept. 5, and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.