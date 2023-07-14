Man killed, another charged with OUI after motorcycle crash in Newbury

James Turcotte, 63, of Danvers, was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

One man was killed and another is facing a drunken driving charge after their motorcycles collided while they were riding along Route 1 south in Newbury Thursday night, officials said.

Shortly before 8 p.m, . officials received a report that two motorcycles that had been riding together collided south of 96 Newburyport Turnpike, the statement said.

Scott Dambrosio, 55, of Boxford, was arrested by police in that town on charges of operating under the influence, negligent operation, and leaving the scene of a personal injury collision resulting in death, Tucker’s officesaid.

Dambrosio was arraigned on Friday in Haverhill District Court. He pleaded not guilty to operating under the influence of liquor. He was held on $5,000 bail and an outstanding warrant from the Newbury Police Department, according to the statement.

Dambrosio is due to be arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court on the negligent operation and leaving the scene charges.

Newbury police request that any witnesses or anyone with video surveillance footage taken in the area of the collision contact Detective Sergeant Stephen Jenkins at 978-462-4440, ext. 127.

The investigation is ongoing.





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.