Man taken to hospital after car catches fire at auto shop in Gloucester

His condition was not known later in the evening. There were no other reported injuries, the statement said.

The man, who was employed at the shop, was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital for apparent smoke inhalation, the department said in a statement.

A man was taken to the hospital after a car caught fire at an auto shop in Gloucester Friday night, the city’s fire department said.

Firefighters responded to 19 Kettle Cove Lane, Unit 3 at about 5:25 p.m., Gloucester fire said in a statement.

The fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread. The Essex Fire Department provided station coverage while Gloucester fire crews responded, the statement said.

The fire appears to have started in the vehicle while it was up on a lift in a bay and being worked on, the statement said.

“Crews will remain in the area until they are done overhauling the scene to ensure that the fire did not extend to other parts of the building,” the statement said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information was available.

