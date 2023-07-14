Mattapan man to be arraigned on gun charges related to 12-year-old’s shooting death inside home

During their on-scene investigation Thursday, Boston police arrested 22-year-old Walter Hendrick and charged him with improper storage of a firearm that allowed someone under the age of 18 to have access, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The name of the child who died has not been released. He was shot in the chest inside a triple-decker home at 35 Fessenden St. around 2 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

A Mattapan man whose gun was allegedly used in connection with the death of a 12-year-old boy is scheduled to appear Friday in Dorchester Municipal Court where he is charged with improper storage of a firearm and illegal gun charges, officials said.

Police would declined to disclose the relationship between Hendrick and the child or his family. A woman who lived on the second floor called 911 to report her son had been shot in the chest, according to recordings of Boston police dispatches on the Broadcastify website.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden was asked on Thursday if the shooting was accidental.

“It’s too early in this investigation for us to comment on that. At this point, I think people can rest relatively assured that we don’t believe there’s any threat to future public safety at this time,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Mayor Michelle Wu said, “I just want to send our deepest condolences to loved ones and family who are grieving what no family should have to grieve.”

According to Boston police, there have been 20 homicides so far this year compared with 13 at the same time last year.

Fessenden Street is a side street between Blue Hill Avenue and Norfolk Street, not far from Walker Playground and the Mildred Avenue K-8 School.

Wilva Mark, a resident of nearby Wilmore Street since 1986, told the Globe on Thursday that “this was known as a model street in the area.”

She and a neighbor, George Rice, said they didn’t hear the sound of gunfire.

“I was just sitting on my porch and I didn’t hear anything,” he said.

Councilor Brian Worrell, whose district includes a sizable section of Mattapan, told the Globe Thursday that it is “impossible to process the pain and devastation in the tragic loss of this child and that we as a community were unable to protect them from violence.”

“A 12-year old dying at the hands of a gun is not normal, and we can never accept it as normal,” said Councilor at Large Ruthzee Louijeune. “As a Mattapan native, I’m heartbroken that these traumatic incidents happen, and determined to work with community so that they never happen again.”

The boy’s death comes a little more than a week after five people were shot following a Fourth of July celebration in Mattapan, near Mattapan Square. Two men and a woman faced gun charges after that violence.

In that case, officers responded to a shooting at the corner of Edgewater Drive and River Street around 2 a.m. on July 5, where they found two people shot. Officers stopped a car they said was fleeing the scene and found a third man who had been shot in the shoulder and was being taken to the hospital by his brother.

Two others who had been shot later showed up at Faulkner Hospital, police said.

The 12-year-old boy’s death is the latest tragedy involving the shooting or death of a child by gunfire in Mattapan.

In January, 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence was shot to death on Babson Street. The teen, who lived in Norwood, was shot five times on a Sunday morning while he was in the neighborhood visiting his grandparents. The brutality of that murder sent shock waves through the city.

Csean Skerritt has been charged with Lawrence’s murder. Skerritt pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being held without bail, court records show.

