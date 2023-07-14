Moped driver killed in Brockton crash

“The male operator of the moped was ejected from the bike,” State Police said. The driver of the Volkswagen remained at the scene, officials said.

The crash occurred on the northbound side of the highway around 11:40 p.m. when the moped moved from the right lane to the middle lane and “made contact” with a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta.

A moped driver was killed in a crash Thursday on Route 24 in Brockton, State Police said

“Immediately after the initial collision, three vehicles that had been traveling behind the Volkswagen and moped struck the moped as it lay on the roadway, after the operator had already been ejected from it,” State Police said.

The driver of the moped was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was later pronounced dead. Officials said not immediately provide his name, age, and hometown.

Authorities said the crash scene was cleared at 12:48 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information is released.





