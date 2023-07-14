My Uncle Bob taught me many things. Most of all, he taught me to be an uncle myself.

He’d watch basketball for hours, weaving in anecdotes about his favorite players and teams over the years. His stories often wandered, through his childhood and college years, touching on music, friends and family, and all manner of random facts and observations before finding their way back. He’d sometimes pause to make sure he wasn’t boring me with his “verbal onslaughts,” and I’d pretend to yawn. But then I’d smile.

He’d guffaw over pro wrestling, feigning surprise at the dramatic comebacks and delivering frenetic play-by-play commentary, complete with mock outrage. (“This is outrageous! I’ve never seen anything like this! How can this be allowed to continue?”)

When my Uncle Bob headed to the den at my grandparents’ house, I was never far behind. He’d settle into the old easy chair by the TV, newspaper close at hand. I’d grab the footrest and pull it by his side. He’d give me a stern look, his eyes narrowing. But then he’d smile.

Growing up, I cherished every moment with my uncle, my father’s older brother. He was bracingly smart and funny, with a lofty conversational style and restless wit, cynical about almost everything except his family, especially me and my sisters. As far as I could tell, he knew pretty much everything there was to know in this world. All I knew was that I wanted him to be proud of me.

In late June, a few days before Uncle Bob turned 79, the family gathered at his hospital room. His pale blue eyes had dimmed, and he was impossibly frail. In younger days, he thought nothing of walking 10, even 20 miles. Now, after a series of lung infections, his breath was ragged, even at rest.

He remembered us all, even laughed a bit over the old days. We teased him as he ate a piece of pie for lunch, bypassing the hot meal the nurse had brought, saying he had chosen well.

But when I hugged him goodbye, it felt like it might be the last time. Just two days after going into hospice, he died peacefully last week. I like to think that after seeing us all, he felt he could let go.

Through the grief, memories have come rushing back, reminding me just how important my uncle was in my life, how he was always there for me, how he went out of his way to share big moments, even through personal struggles. How he taught me things that have never left me. Tears help you see clearer, I suppose.

Perhaps my earliest memory is of Uncle Bob singing to me around the campfire when we drove across the country to move to Seattle. The one I remember best was an ‘60s song called “Washington at Valley Forge,” by Jim Kweskin and The Jug Band, and it went like this.

“Washington at Valley Forge/Freezing cold but up spoke George/Said vo-doe-de-o, vo-doe-de-o, doe.”

I would ask him to sing it again and again, and he’d always oblige, launching back into another version with a dramatic inhale.

Near my grandmother’s house in Charlotte, N.C., was Freedom Park, where Uncle Bob and I would tour the nature museum, visit an old locomotive that kids could play on back then, and walk around the lake.

One day, when I was 9 or so, he timed me to see how fast I could run a loop, to the bridge and back around. I ran harder than I ever had, beaming with pride as my uncle told me I had broken four minutes, much faster than he had expected. I never forgot that feeling, or the promise it seemed to make.

Years later, Uncle Bob watched me run my fastest marathon in Philadelphia. When I saw him on the side of the road near the finish, cheering me on, the surge I felt that day in Freedom Park came back, carrying me over the line. As I took off my shoes and put on my sweats, my legs cramped and aching, I leaned against him, hand heavy on his shoulder.

Around the time of the Freedom Park run, Uncle Bob came to visit us in Vancouver, British Columbia, where we had lived for a few years. I can still remember waiting for school to let out, counting down the minutes until I could leap from my desk and run home to see him. He wound up staying for a few months (Ever restless, Uncle Bob was a rolling stone for much of his life), which, while surely complicated for my parents, was a young nephew’s dream.

We walked to the corner store for ice cream and soda. We read “The Chronicles of Narnia” together, as my uncle relived his childhood through mine, and recounted the adventures as we played basketball. In the basement apartment where he stayed, I’d play the lava game, bounding among chairs, tables, and couches, reveling in the extra freedom good uncles give.

It wasn’t an easy time for me and my little sisters. Our parents were heading towards a divorce that would send us across the country with our Mom, back to North Carolina. Uncle Bob never brought it up, as far as I remember, and wouldn’t until years later over a few beers. But his unspoken message was clear, even then. He would always be part of our life.

Uncle Bob was a free spirit who lived life on his own terms, but he never wavered on that promise. He sent dozens of postcards filled with his scattered musings, claiming every inch of blank space. I still have them all, filed away in a dented cabinet.

On drives home from college, I’d always stop to see him in Baltimore, where we’d catch up at an Orioles game. After I moved to Boston, he visited many times over the years and got to know my friends, who called him Uncle Bob, too. Whenever I was back home in North Carolina, we’d meet at the bar and chat for hours. There were always too many stories and not enough time.

Uncle Bob never married or had children, and as things turned out, my wife and I didn’t have kids either. But we have two nieces and two nephews that we love dearly, and we try to be the best aunt and uncle we can, with plenty of traditions and special events, sleepovers and silly games. Now that Uncle Bob is gone, I realize the most precious gift he gave me. He taught me to be an uncle.

