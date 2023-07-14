Another weekend, and another round of showers, thunderstorms, and humidity looms

There were some overnight showers across the region, and then we got a little break of sunshine to start the morning. But looking at a couple of images from mid-morning on Friday reveals the challenge in the forecast — not only today but throughout the weekend.

The darker shading represents clear skies, and you can see how at the beginning of this loop it’s generally clear across much of Massachusetts. However, as the loop progresses, clouds infiltrate the region from growing thunderstorms across Connecticut. These storms are going to move northward and impact parts of the area this afternoon with tropical downpours. At times the heavy rain may produce urban street flooding in an already saturated environment.

The second image shows the radar from the same time. You can see the large blob of precipitation moving northward. The warmer colors are the heavier elements of precipitation and even potential thunder. Once this moves through we will get another break in the action.

Heavy rain associated with a mid-level disturbance was bringing heavy rain over parts of southern New England on Friday morning. COD Weather

Saturday and Sunday feature a chance for showers and thunderstorms. There will be these waves of wet weather with partly sunny skies interspersed between. In the early morning hours of Saturday, another batch of showers and storms are likely to move through.

Saturday brings highs in the 80s with a limited chance of showers but lots of dry hours. NOAA

It will be near 80 on Sunday with high humidity and the chance for more showers. NOAA

Hopefully we can enjoy a relatively dry day for Saturday thereafter. It is impossible to know exactly where the heaviest downpours will fall, so be prepared to head inside if one does reach your area. On Sunday, the morning is most likely the best weather with more showers and storms for the afternoon.

More showers are forecast overnight Friday into early Saturday. WeatherBELL

Another part of this pattern of course is the humidity. Looking at the meteogram over the next few days, I have highlighted that dew points are not forecast to go below 70 degrees for most of the time. As a matter of fact, there will be hours where the dew points are in the lower or even middle 70s, making for a very oppressive feeling to the air.

Tropical humidity continues for the foreseeable future. Notice the green line on the first rectangle indicating dew points at or above 70 degrees. Weatherbell Data

A similar pattern is likely to continue for the first couple of days of next week although we may dry out by the middle of the week.

The jet stream has been in a relatively stuck pattern since June providing us with an abundance of rainfall, humidity, and clouds. I’ll leave you with a look at the drought monitor from yesterday. Obviously there are no water issues here, but what’s interesting is that there is a significant drought in the middle of the country. Our moist pattern is connected to an abnormally dry pattern in that region. Weather knows no regional boundaries; it’s all connected.

As wet as our weather has been this summer it has been equally dry across the middle of the country. NOAA







