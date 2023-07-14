Newburyport’s Plum Island Point Beach closed due to high bacteria levels

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health tests Plum Island beachesat least once a week in the summer at four locations, the Newburyport statement said.

The beach’s closure comes at a time when more than 50 beaches across the state are closed for swimming due to high bacteria or algae. As of Friday evening, the state’s website lists 59 beaches with unsafe water quality; although, Plum Island Point Beach is not yet listed.

Plum Island Point Beachin Newburyport is closed for swimming due to high bacteria levels, the city’s Mayor Sean Reardon announced Friday.

This week’s test came back within the state’s allowable limits, but the average bacteria levels for the past five tests exceeded the state’s standard, the statement said.

Beachgoers can visit the public beach as long as they keep out of the water. Signage will be placed at the beach’s entrances and parking lot, the city said.

The city will re-test the water beginning Monday and reopen the beach when bacteria levels drop to normal.

The state’s water testing program monitors the presence of Enterococci and E. coli bacteria in beach waters. The bacteria can contaminate beach water through stormwater runoff, malfunctioning septic systems, sewer overflows, animal waste, and agricultural runoff, the statement said.





