Norwood man charged with manslaughter in death of his infant daughter held without bail

“Every accident doesn’t equate to a crime, and here this was just a tragic accident,” Decosta’s lawyer, Steven C. Boozang, said in a phone interview.

Anthony Decosta, 36, pleaded not guilty in Norfolk Superior Court to charges of manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child, and witness intimidation, court records show. The charges stem from the September 2021 death of his 5-month-old daughter, Francesca, according to prosecutors.

A Norwood man was ordered held without bail Friday in connection with the death of his infant daughter in 2021 , according to court documents.

“There is not doubt in my mind that Anthony Decosta is innocent,” Boozang said. “He did nothing wrong. He loved his child like any father would, and he’s been devastated the last couple of years” since her death.

In a statement of the case filed in court, however, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office implicated Decosta in his daughter’s death, which prosecutors suggested could have been caused by suffocation or smothering.

Prosecutors said the state Department of Children and Families placed Francesca in July 2021 with her grandmother, Lisa Decosta, in Norwood. As part of that agreement, neither Anthony Decosta nor the child’s mother were permitted to stay at Lisa Decosta’s home.

Francesca’s parents also weren’t permitted to be with her outside of “a weekly scheduled visit” supervised by DCF, prosecutors said.

On the evening of Sept. 5, 2021, Lisa Decosta called 911 to request an ambulance for the child. Arriving firefighters knocked on the locked door several times before Anthony Decosta answered, appearing disheveled and under the influence of drugs, prosecutors said.

The firefighters were “eventually” directed to a back bedroom where Lisa Decosta was giving Francesca “compressions” in an effort to revive her, prosecutors said.

The child was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham, where she was later pronounced dead.

Prosecutors said Anthony Decosta’s sister told investigators he had indicated he’d been in the basement apartment sleeping with Francesca on a bed. When he woke up, “she was unresponsive and had vomit coming out of her mouth,” prosecutors said.

In August, Anthony Decosta had sent his mother six photos and three videos of him sleeping next to his daughter on the bed, prosecutors added.

“The victim’s face, mouth, and nose are completely covered and smothered into the defendant’s body,” prosecutors said. “Other photographs from that day show the victim sleeping alone on the bed with her face, mouth, and nose completely covered by a pillow.”

In one of the videos, Anthony Decosta can be seen removing a pillow from Francesca’s face and then “willfully obstructing” her airway by putting it back on her head, mouth, and nose, prosecutors said.

An upstairs bedroom was in disarray when investigators searched it, prosecutors said. Inside was a crib filled with clothes.

“There was no sheet,” prosecutors said. “Scattered throughout the room where the crib was located were prescription bottles with [Anthony Decosta’s] name on them.”

On Friday. Judge Joseph Leighton sent Decosta to Bridgewater State Hospital for an evaluation to determine whether he’s competent to stand trial, court records show.

Decosta is next due in court for a bail hearing on Aug. 3, records show.

Days after Francesca’s death, prosecutors said an autopsy was inconclusive.

“I do know that the medical examiner could not determine any cause of death,” Boozang said Friday. “I think that is very telling.”

In the court filling, prosecutors said that investigators interviewed Francesca’s 6-year-old cousin, who was in the home on the night of her death. The cousin indicated that Anthony Decosta had taken Francesca down to the basement for a nap and later heard him yelling “Ma, what’s wrong with the baby.”

The cousin saw her uncle moving quickly up the stairs holding Francesca, who was placed on a kitchen table and then a bed, prosecutors said. The cousin said the infant wasn’t moving and had “spit up on her mouth” as Lisa Decosta began to push on her stomach.

“Although the victim did not have any apparent injuries, it is medically accepted that death as a result of suffocation or smothering may not leave apparent or visible signs on the body,” prosecutors said.

