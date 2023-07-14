Police search for man charged in shooting outside Modern Pastry in the North End

Boston police are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous in connection to a shooting outside Modern Pastry in the North End late Wednesday night, officials said Friday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Patrick Mendoza, 54, of Boston, on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon (gun), assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.

No injuries were reported in the shooting outside 257 Hanover St. where police responded at about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday and observed “ballistic damage,” including a window at Modern Pastry that had been struck by gunfire, police said. The suspect fled the scene, police said.