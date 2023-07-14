Police searching for man who allegedly stole truck with baby inside in Dorchester

Boston police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a truck with a baby inside in Dorchester Friday afternoon, before returning the baby and eventually abandoning the truck.

The alleged kidnapper is described as heavy-set, light skinned Hispanic male. He has long hair and a beard and was wearing gray pants and a gray shirt, police said in a statement.

Officers responded at 2:55 p.m to a report of a kidnapping near Geneva Avenue and Leroy Street. Upon arrival, the baby’s parents told police they had parked the truck at 430 Geneva Ave. and gotten out to tend to the child, the statement said.