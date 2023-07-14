Police searching for man who allegedly stole truck with baby inside in Dorchester

Boston police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a truck with a baby inside in Dorchester Friday afternoon, before returning the baby and eventually abandoning the truck.
The alleged kidnapper is described as heavy-set, light skinned Hispanic male. He has long hair and a beard and was wearing gray pants and a gray shirt, police said in a statement.
Officers responded at 2:55 p.m to a report of a kidnapping near Geneva Avenue and Leroy Street. Upon arrival, the baby’s parents told police they had parked the truck at 430 Geneva Ave. and gotten out to tend to the child, the statement said.
The man allegedly jumped in the truck and sped off toward Bowdoin Street. After a few moments he returned to 430 Geneva Ave. and placed the infant, who was still in the car seat, on the sidewalk.
He fled again towards Bowdoin Street, police said.
“The infant was reunited with the parents and Boston EMS responded to evaluate the infant,” police said.
The truck was located by police about an hour later at 156 Columbia Road, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Boston Police Detectives from District C-11 at (617) 343-4335, the statement said.
