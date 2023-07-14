Relief, recovery efforts underway in Vermont as state braces for more showers

Folding tables were laden on Friday with everything from pasta sauce to cat food to dehumidifiers, all available to locals for free.

Donations of food and supplies have poured in from Shaw’s, Market Basket, and Hannaford, essentially turning the center into a makeshift grocery store.

LUDLOW, Vt --- “Thank the Lord,” is all one local could say as he surveyed the wares on offer at the Ludlow Community Center, a public building that’s become a hub for disaster relief after this week’s catastrophic flooding.

“Go help yourself, sister. Whatever you need,” resident Paula Vanguilder, who helped organize the relief effort, called out to a hesitant shopper.

She then piled her cart with dry goods, paper towels, and Gatorade.

Like much of the state, this ski town in southern Vermont is still reeling from the 9 inches of rain that inundated the region on Monday and Tuesday.

The Black River sent water surging into shops and restaurants along Main Street and other parts of town.

As much as two months worth of rain fell in two days, overwhelming rivers and triggering flash floods that submerged properties and drowned at least one man in his home.

The flooding has been blamed for one death. Stephen Davoll, 63, drowned in his home in Barre and died Wednesday, said Vermont Emergency Management spokesman Mark Bosma.

More rain is expected on Sunday, and further out, next Tuesday, officials said.

“We don’t know the extent of some of these storms,” Gov. Phil Scott said at a news conference.

President Biden on Friday approved the state’s disaster declaration, making federal funding and resources available to recovering communities.

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will travel to the state Monday to survey damage to roads, bridges and other public infrastructure with Governor Scott.

Meanwhile, relief and recovery efforts are in full swing. At least nine disaster management teams have been deployed and close to 200 FEMA personnel have been sent to Vermont.

The Vermont National Guard distributed 82,000 liters of water Friday morning to four towns including Ludlow, according to First Lieutenant Nathan Rivard. Distribution has been a challenge, however. An impassable Route 103 forced Ludlow-bound trucks to take a detour -- but the drop-offs have been met with gratitude from residents, he said.

Other relief efforts are more grassroots.

Several restaurants have held free buffet dinners for the town. The local American Legion is gearing up for a $15 pork chop and mashed potato dinner, from which all proceeds will go to disaster relief.

Along Main Street, business owners still seemed shellshocked recounting the mythical scale of the flooding, but also said an outpouring of support from the community leaves them hopeful.

David Del Tufo, whose family owns local watering hole Eight Oh Brew, thought 2013′s Hurricane Irene would be the last major storm of his lifetime. “I thought, ‘I won’t be here in 50 years for the next one,” he said, shaking his head.

Instead, he and his family have spent their week cleaning out six inches of mud from the basement-level bar. An astounding 10 feet of water covered the establishment’s televisions mounted on walls. The strong current carried a couch and pool table clear to the other side of the building, Del Tufo said.

Still, they praised the outpouring of support from townspeople. Alex Del Tufo pointed to pizza boxes and bottled water behind her. Donations have been made to their GoFundMe page, and volunteers have jumped to do “the ugly work,” David said.

“People are flocking to come help,” Alex said. “I’ve never experienced anything like this.” With the community’s help, the bar hopes to be back in business in time for their annual Halloween bash.

After a year of renovations, Bex Prasse and Craig Kovalsky were one month out from the grand opening of their riverside restaurant, Blue Duck Deli, when their entire basement flooded -- it was “heartbreaking,” Prasse said.

Still, they, too, spoke glowingly of the town’s penchant for lending a helping hand. “The community has been absolutely mind-blowing,” she said, adding that they’ve met more locals in the past four days than in the last year. They’re now hoping to open in the winter -- “We’re not giving up!”

But with more rain in the forecast, Prasse knows they aren’t out of the woods yet. Her first priority is shoring up the building’s attached garage, which abuts the river. If another downpour were to sweep it away, Prasse said she fears the whole restaurant would go with it.

Mike Bailey, who owns Brew Fest Beverage Co., said he’s propping up his basement inventory on double pallets just in case there’s more flooding this weekend. Though the liquor store was relatively unscathed, he said the floodwaters washed out the municipal parking lot behind his building.

“We really could do with less rain,” said Bailey, whose storefront advertised free bottled water for anyone in need. “It’s a little scary to have two 500-year floods in 12 years.”

At the community center, beside pallets of water, plush floormats awaited anyone who needed a place to spend the night over the weekend.

“A lot of people are without,” said Vanguilder, tearing up. Despite the devastation, she praised the town’s togetherness. “This is community,” she said. “This is all of us.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





Maliya Ellis can be reached at maliya.ellis@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @EllisMaliya.