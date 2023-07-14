This writer foretold Vermont’s storms seven years ago

“We Are Unprepared” follows a young couple who move to a rural community in Vermont soon before a catastrophic storm hits, revealing the strains in their relationship and in their community.

That isn’t a description of the storm that hit Vermont this week. It’s the plot of a book published seven years ago by a Vermont resident that reads like a harbinger of the destruction that has swept Vermont in recent days.

Its author, Meg Little Reilly, 44, is a writer, civic advocate, and chair of the Center of Community News at the University of Vermont. She currently lives in Hinesburg with her partner, two daughters, and two dogs. She grew up in Brattleboro, Vt. and has lived in Hinesburg for six years. Previously, she worked in communications at the White House under President Barack Obama and as a spokesperson for the US Treasury.

The Globe interviewed Reilly about her book and the recent flooding.

How have you been affected by the flooding?

I’ve been lucky; my home didn’t get flooded and we’ve only had a few leaks. I’m equidistant between the major floods in Montpelier and the Winooski River. Just now, I can hear trucks going up and down our road right, a lot of which was washed away with all the flooding. It’s a steep, windy road, which creates a riverbed and makes it easy to collect water. My neighbors and I have pitched in to get it fixed.

What was the inspiration behind your novel?

The real seed for it was [Tropical Storm] Irene. I have the most distinct memory of sitting at my desk in the White House watching the CNN footage on the TV. I remember seeing Brattleboro, the town I grew up in, and Whetstone Brook overflowing and flooding the downtown. It was a surreal experience to watch it in real time. We never thought something like this would happen up north, in landlocked land. We never thought it would happen here.

How similar was this storm to the events in your book?

So, my book looks at what happens to a couple, a community, and larger society under the pressures of climate change. The storm in the book is a little fantastical, but it’s based in real science. It’s about how a plausible storm in its most extreme form might unfold in Vermont, because I wanted it to feel plausible within our lifetimes. The flooding and the hailstorms in the book left behind the question of how they would recover. The speed at which this flood happened, which is already worse than Irene, felt like the story I’d written. The future feels so much closer now.

How has the recent flooding affected how you think of climate change?

I think we’re in trouble, but I don’t think we’re in trouble irredeemably. Working at the White House gave me hope for our future, but I also saw the limit of policy to effect change in the United States. Climate change is an abstraction, and it’s too much to expect people to care about it on its own terms. But when you talk about human suffering, and how proximate and urgent it is to all our lives, that’s when you ignite empathy. Storytelling is incredibly important to move people enough to translate people to new behaviors in the voting booth and as consumers. If anything constructive can come out of these crises, it’s an awareness that we all have a shared fate.

We don’t have good safety nets for the most vulnerable. But it didn’t take a superstorm to bring that into stark relief; the pandemic did that before this. Half of Americans had to reorganize their entire work lives, and there was no plan. I wonder if the pandemic experience has made us reconsider the notion of surviving on our little islands in America and weathering the storm on our own. It’s hard to see what’s happening to small businesses in Montpelier, which were still recovering from the effects of the pandemic. It’s going to be interesting in the coming weeks to see how the state decides to move forward.

As a mother, what climate-related worries do you have for your kids?

I wrote this book when I was pregnant, so I felt a strong urge to consider what the future would look like. Some young people are considering not even having children because they’re worried about climate change.

My kids are growing up now and learning about climate change in school, which I’m very grateful for. I’m worried about them growing up in a state of climate discouragement, and that they’ll reach fatigue before they vote.

This certainly isn’t their fault, it’s not an individual working American’s fault, and I resent the notion that if we just turned off our lights more, we’d be in a better place. We need to convince the largest polluters to change their ways, and vote out people being controlled by fossil fuel money. More immediately than their physical safety, I worry about them developing hopelessness about climate change.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

