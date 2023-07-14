A wealthy Providence developer got 30 years of tax breaks in 2021. Now the City Council may take legal action.

The dispute is over an agreement made by the administration of former Mayor Jorge Elorza, which, in response to a lawsuit, entered into a consent order to give the 10 buildings what’s called “8-Law” treatment, reducing their taxes in exchange for making some of the luxury apartments “affordable” under state law.

After a committee vote Thursday night, a vote by the full council is expected to be scheduled next week to decide whether to authorize a law firm to take action against Chace’s tax deal.

PROVIDENCE — The Providence City Council may take legal action to reverse a 30-year tax deal for 10 apartment buildings controlled by prominent real estate developer Arnold “Buff” Chace.

The agreement allows the buildings’ owners to pay 8 percent of their annual rental income as their tax bill, rather than the regular commercial rate on the buildings’ assessed values, in exchange for limiting 25 percent of the units to tenants who make 100 percent of the area median income or less.

The area median income for a single-person household in Providence is currently $74,200. The 8 percent standard comes from a state law meant to encourage low-income housing.

The properties involved in the deal include the Peerless Lofts, the Alice Building and other downtown buildings, all owned or controlled by Chace’s real estate firm, Cornish Associates.

The new 30-year deal replaced existing or expiring 20-year tax stabilization agreements, therefore extending tax breaks for the buildings for three more decades.

It’s not entirely clear how much the properties will save in taxes over the 30 years. A memo prepared by internal auditor Gina Costa said it was at least $18 million, but a subsequent letter engaging attorney Max Wistow to review the deal said it could actually be $42.5 million.

The letter acknowledged “it is not possible to forecast with certainty” the properties’ actual values, tax rates and rental income for the length of the agreement.

The city tax assessor’s office has not publicly released its own estimates about the properties’ future tax savings under the deal.

The tax deal was struck in the spring of 2021, when attention in Providence was more focused on rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine. But multiple city councilors later expressed alarm about the deal, which was not announced publicly or approved by the council.

In the waning days of the council’s term in December 2022, Costa issued a report recommending the council challenge the consent order.

“It is my opinion that this consent order was created specifically to allow certain properties that have already exhausted twenty years of tax stabilization to obtain further preferential tax treatment,” Costa wrote. “If not challenged, these properties will receive 50 years of tax relief.”

She also questioned the city solicitor’s authority to enter Providence into a 30-year tax agreement in the first place. Other types of tax treaties are vetted and approved by the council, and even then the city has to seek approval from the R.I. General Assembly for a deal exceeding 20 years.

Concerns surrounding the deal also include the fact that the 8 percent tax law in this case was applied to all 10 properties entirely — which includes commercial tenants — not just the residential portions that contain the income-restricted units.

New city councilors were sworn in in January, and they elected Rachel Miller as council president. Miller then hired the law firm Wistow, Sheehan, and Loveley, to review the deal.

At a meeting of the Finance Committee Thursday night, ten members of the council heard a closed-door presentation from Wistow about his legal findings. Reached by phone, Wistow told the Globe he could not comment until after he is formally retained by the council next week.

After emerging from executive session, two of the three Finance Committee members in attendance voted to approve a resolution authorizing Wistow’s firm to take legal action against the deal. That could mean a lawsuit or some sort of court filing seeking to intervene in the tax deal.

Councilors James Taylor and Miguel Sanchez voted in favor of the resolution, while Councilor Sue AnderBois abstained from the vote. The two votes were enough to send the matter to the council floor, where it is expected to get a vote next Thursday.

Buff Chace did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. Nick Hemond, the attorney who handled the original court case, declined to immediately comment.

Chace, a member of one of Rhode Island’s wealthiest and most influential families, was in the news earlier this week after several of his family members sued over the will of Malcolm G. “Kim” Chace III — Buff Chace’s uncle — claiming his will was improperly changed days before he died.

Chace’s lawyer denies the allegations in that case, accusing the plaintiffs of “greed and personal animus” towards the defendants, which include Buff Chace.

A spokesperson for Mayor Brett Smiley said the mayor does not support the tax deal negotiated with Chace’s company by the previous administration. Smiley continues to employ the same city solicitor, Jeff Dana, who handled the original deal under Elorza.

“For months, the city has been negotiating with Buff Chace, working towards a solution that is better for the city and taxpayers,” Smiley’s press secretary Josh Estrella said. “The council’s current approach risks both not achieving a better deal while sending more resources to an outside counsel.”

Despite not supporting the deal, Estrella defended Dana’s authority to negotiate such a tax agreement without the council’s approval, noting that “resolving litigation through consent agreements is something the solicitor regularly does on behalf of the city.”





















Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com.