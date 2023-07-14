What to know about the Biden administration’s new student loan forgiveness plan

The department announced in April 2022 that it would offer a one-time adjustment to account for certain payments that, for a variety of reasons, may not have been credited toward loan forgiveness under the income-based program.

The Education Department said the plan will forgive the loans through “fixes” to the number of monthly payments borrowers have made.

The Biden administration announced Friday that it will forgive $39 billion in federal student loans for more than 800,000 borrowers who enrolled in income-driven repayment plans .

“For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “By fixing past administrative failures, we are ensuring everyone gets the forgiveness they deserve.”

The announcement follows last month’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned President Biden’s controversial proposal to cancel $400 billion in student loan debt, including up to $20,000 in relief for borrowers who met certain conditions. But within hours, Biden announced a new approach to help provide relief.

Vice President Kamala Harris said the forgiveness applies to borrowers who have been paying down their loans for at least two decades “and should qualify for relief.”

“Instead, many were placed into forbearance by loan servicers in violation of the rules, and others did not get appropriate credit for their monthly payments,” she said in a statement.

While the plan may well invite legal challenges, Biden has described it as “legally sound.”

“It’s going to take longer, but, in my view, it’s the best path that remains to providing for as many borrowers as possible with debt relief,” Biden said.

Here’s what to know about the plan.

What are the fixes being implemented?

The Education Department said the adjustments are being applied to ensure that borrowers enrolled in income-based plans are credited for the payments that allow them to qualify toward forgiveness under federal law.

The adjustments are meant to address “historical failures” that led to payments that should have moved borrowers closer to forgiveness not being counted. Inaccurate counts have “resulted in borrowers losing hard-earned progress toward loan forgiveness,” the department said.

Who does the forgiveness apply to?

The plan applies to more than 804,000 borrowers who enrolled in income-driven plans. Approximately $39 billion in federal student loans will be forgiven.

Borrowers are eligible for forgiveness if they have made the equivalent of either 20 or 25 years of monthly payments on an income-driven plan, according to the Education Department. The number of required payments depends on the type of loans, when the loans were taken out, and what repayment plan the borrower chose.

Eligible borrowers include those with Direct Loans or Federal Family Education Loans that are held by the education department (Parent PLUS loans apply) “who have reached the necessary forgiveness threshold as a result of receiving credit toward IDR forgiveness” for any of the following periods:

Any month in which a borrower was in a repayment status, regardless of whether payments were partial or late, the type of loan, or the repayment plan

Any period in which a borrower spent 12 or more consecutive months in forbearance

Any month in forbearance for borrowers who spent 36 or more cumulative months in forbearance

Any month spent in deferment (except for in-school deferment) before 2013

Any month spent in economic hardship or military deferments on or after January 1, 2013

Any of the months listed by the department that occurred before a loan consolidation will also be counted toward forgiveness.

How can I tell if my loans are held by the Education Department?

To determine if a loan is owned by the Education Department, follow these steps:

Go to studentaid.gov and log in to your account. Under the dashboard, click on “view details” in the “my aid” box. Scroll down to “loan breakdown” on the “aid summary” page. If the federal student loan says it is serviced by “DEPT OF ED/EDFINANCIAL” then it is owned by Education Department.

When will eligible borrowers be notified?

Qualifying borrowers will be notified as soon as Friday and in the coming days.

The Education Department will continue to notify borrowers who reach forgiveness thresholds every two months until next year. At that time, all borrowers who do not currently qualify for forgiveness will have their payment counts updated.

What happens after being notified?

Borrowers will not have to take further action after being notified.

The debt balances will be discharged starting 30 days after borrowers are notified. If a borrower wishes to opt out of the discharge, they should contact their loan service provider during that period.

After the debt is discharged, borrowers will be notified by their loan servicer. For borrowers who are receiving forgiveness, their loan payments will be paused until the discharge is processed.

Does the plan address anything else?

The Education Department said the action also addresses concerns about practices by loan servicers that put borrowers into forbearance, a violation of rules set by the department.

“At the start of this Administration, millions of borrowers had earned loan forgiveness but never received it. That’s unacceptable,” Under Secretary James Kvaal said in a statement. “Today we are holding up the bargain we offered borrowers who have completed decades of repayment.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.