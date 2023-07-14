‘He hasn’t been in full asking mode yet.’ Biden and DNC announce $72 million second quarter haul as Jill Biden heads to Mass. to raise cash.

“I could push it, but it would ruin my lawn,” Rafanelli, a Boston event planner and Democratic fundraiser, said of the demand for the Biden Victory Fund event they are co-hosting with women’s and LGBTQ rights activist Alix Ritchie and her spouse, Marty Davis. “In this exhausting political environment, the idea of a presidential [campaign] starting again is a lot for people. But we’re doing so well with this fundraiser and all that says to me is we can do even better. I can’t wait for next year.”

WASHINGTON—Despite the competition during Provincetown’s summer fundraising season, Bryan Rafanelli expects his yard to be packed to capacity with at least 250 people paying as much as $50,000 when he and his husband, Mark Walsh, welcome First Lady Jill Biden for an outdoor reception there next Friday.

Advertisement

President Biden’s re-election campaign is ramping up its fundraising after a slow start this spring. It said on Friday that the campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint entities combined to raise more than $72 million in the quarter that ended June 30. The Biden campaign has not released its formal second quarter fundraising filing to the Federal Election Commission, which is due on Saturday.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Earlier this month, Republican frontrunner Donald Trump’s announced he had raised more than $35 million and the Republican National Committee has not yet released its figures.

The Biden combined figure was less than the past two incumbents, Trump and Barack Obama, and their respective national party committees raised in the same quarter, although Biden formally launched his re-election fundraising a few weeks later than Obama.

Some Massachusetts Democratic fundraisers said Biden’s only just getting started on fundraising and expect him to hold an event in Boston in the coming months.

“He hasn’t been in full asking mode yet,” said Alan D. Solomont of Weston, a former Tufts official and US ambassador to Spain who bundled about $3 million in campaign contributions for Biden in 2020, according to the campaign finance tracking organization the Center for Responsive Politics. “The major donors of the Democratic Party are going to be very generous to Joe Biden and make sure he has the resources necessary to win another four years because they know what the risks are if he’s not successful.”

Advertisement

Biden’s fundraising pace picked up last month, with the president holding 10 events himself during the last two weeks of June to boost his quarterly numbers. With no publicly announced fundraisers slated for this summer yet, some of his top surrogates will be out this month trying to get the third quarter off to a strong start.

Vice President Kamala Harris attended a fundraiser in New York City on Thursday and has one planned in Chicago on July 24. In addition to the Provincetown reception, Jill Biden will hold a fundraising brunch the next day in Nantucket with tickets ranging from $1,000 to $25,000, according to an invitation. The Provincetown reception will cost from $25 to $50,000, with those purchasing tickets at one of four contribution levels starting at $3,300 getting to take a photo with her.

All the events are being run by the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee that can accept as much as $929,600 from each contributor. The money is parceled out between Biden’s re-election campaign, which has a $6,600 individual contribution limit, the Democratic National Committee and all the individual state parties.

Advertisement

“This is July in Provincetown, where there’s one fundraiser after another after another, but the First Lady coming here is exciting. It’s a big deal,” said Ritchie, who added that the recent Supreme Court decision limiting LGTBQ protections adds to the desire to attend a fundraiser for Biden’s re-election. “I think people are motivated to do something, and this is one of the things that they can do.”

Before Friday, Biden campaign officials had been trying to allay concerns about his fundraising amid polls showing low job approval and a lack of enthusiasm for his candidacy.

An NBC News poll in April before he announced his re-election found 70 percent of Americans, including 51 percent of Democrats, said Biden should not run for president in 2024. Nearly half of those who didn’t want him to run cited his age. Biden, who just turned 80, is the oldest president ever. The same poll found a lack of enthusiasm for Trump as well, with 60 percent of Americans, including a third of Republicans, saying he shouldn’t run in 2024.

“We’ve seen incredible enthusiasm for President Biden and Vice President Harris’s agenda, including their commitment to restoring democracy, fighting for more freedoms and growing the economy by growing the middle class,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a video Friday.

Solomont called the second quarter numbers “pretty damn good” and expects Biden to hold an event in Boston late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of this year. Events with the president pull in the most money so that’s when a campaign’s fundraising really gets rolling, said Solomont, who ran the New England fundraising operation for Barack Obama in 2008 and served as the Democratic Party’s finance chair in 1997-1998.

Advertisement

Tickets for a recent fundraiser featuring Biden in Chevy Chase, MD, ranged from $41,300 to $100,000, according to the event’s invitation.

“It matters a great deal when the president shows up,” Solomont said. “There haven’t been a lot of opportunities to contribute. He’s been to New York. He’s been to the West Coast. He hasn’t been here and people don’t necessarily write checks and send them in. They do it when he comes out or the campaign comes out and meets with folks.”

Chet Atkins, a former Massachusetts congressman who has been active in the state’s Democratic fundraising community for four decades, said Biden and the party have the most closely coordinated campaign fundraising and organizing effort he’s seen and that will pay dividends next year.

“Typically a presidential campaign has been an opera aria and this is going to be a symphony orchestra,” Atkins said. “Biden will be the soloist, but there’s going to be an entire orchestra that’s all engaged and that’s never happened before.”

Solomont said Biden’s second quarter haul was particularly impressive because he hasn’t devoted much time to fundraising given his job as president and the minimal challenge he faces for the Democratic nomination.

Advertisement

“Trump hasn’t had a whole lot to do other than be out there defending himself in court and stirring up the base. Biden’s been running the country. He’s been doing things,” Solomont said, noting this past week’s trip to Europe for the NATO summit. “He really hasn’t been out asking for money or raising money. I think he’s wisely been husbanding resources. He doesn’t need to spend a lot of money right now.”

Chavez Rodriguez said Friday that the Biden campaign had $77 million on hand at the end of June.

Rafanelli, who bundled about $200,000 in contributions for Biden in 2020, said the upcoming Provincetown fundraiser will probably be the first of many for the campaign in the state.

“Massachusetts is a very solid place for any politician to come to because we have a really powerful, incredibly active group of people who really believe in what they’re doing,” Rafanelli said, adding, “the president will probably be in Massachusetts several times.”





Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.