Today in History: July 14, Billy the Kid shot and killed by Pat Garrett

Birthdays: Actor Nancy Olson is 95. Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 91. Actor Vincent Pastore is 77. Music company executive Tommy Mottola is 75. Actor Jane Lynch is 63. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 62. Actor Matthew Fox is 57. Rock singer-musician Tanya Donelly is 57. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Ross Rebagliati is 52. R&B singer Tameka Cottle (Xscape) is 48. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 48. Hip-hop musician “taboo” (Black Eyed Peas) is 48. Actor Scott Porter is 44. Actor/writer/producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge is 38. Rock singer Dan Smith (Bastille) is 37. Actor Sara Canning (TV: “The Vampire Diaries”) is 36. Rock singer Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) is 36.

Today is Friday, July 14, the 195th day of 2023. There are 170 days left in the year.

In 1789, in an event symbolizing the start of the French Revolution, citizens of Paris stormed the Bastille prison and released the seven prisoners inside.

In 1798, Congress passed the Sedition Act, making it a federal crime to publish false, scandalous, or malicious writing about the United States government.

In 1881, outlaw William H. Bonney Jr., alias “Billy the Kid,” was shot and killed by Sheriff Pat Garrett in Fort Sumner in present-day New Mexico.

In 1912, American folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie was born in Okemah, Oklahoma.

In 1921, Italian-born anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were convicted in Dedham Superior Court of murdering a shoe company paymaster and his guard during a robbery in South Braintree. (Despite intervention and pleas from famed jurist Felix Frankfurter, Albert Einstein, Thomas Mann, and Jane Addams and widespread protests over questions about their case, the pair were executed six years later.)

In 1933, all German political parties, except the Nazi Party, were outlawed.

In 1959, the nation’s first nuclear-powered cruiser, the Long Beach, was launched from Fore River Shipyard in Quincy.

In 1976, Jimmy Carter won the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in New York.

In 1980, the Republican national convention opened in Detroit, where nominee-apparent Ronald Reagan told a welcoming rally he and his supporters were determined to “make America great again.”

In 2004, the Senate scuttled a constitutional amendment banning gay marriage, with 48 senators voting to advance the measure — 12 short of the 60 needed — and 50 voting to block it.

In 2013, thousands of demonstrators across the country protested a Florida jury’s decision the day before to clear George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin.

In 2015, world powers and Iran struck a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief from international sanctions.

In 2016, terror struck Bastille Day celebrations in the French Riviera city of Nice as a large truck plowed into a festive crowd, killing 86 people in an attack claimed by Islamic State extremists; the driver was shot dead by police.

In 2020, researchers reported that the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the United States revved up people’s immune systems as scientists had hoped; the vaccine was developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc.

Last year, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu named Brian Cox the city’s new police commissioner. Cox had a distinguished career but was until then known best as the victim of a police beating when he worked as an undercover detective in Boston. President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side at a joint news conference and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. They parted ways on how to get there, however, with Biden saying he still wanted to give diplomacy a chance while Lapid insisted that words alone wouldn’t thwart Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. Ivana Trump, the first wife of former president Trump and mother of his three eldest children, died in New York City at age 73.

