Tucker Carlson grills 2024 GOP candidates at Iowa cattle call

“I could not imagine a more appropriate place to sign this bill than . . . alongside such strong advocates who have fought and prayed for the protection of life for decades,” Reynolds said. “We’re also privileged to be joined by so many presidential candidates making their cases to Iowans, and I’m proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with all of them, united in our respect for life.”

WASHINGTON — Republican presidential candidates in Des Moines on Friday got a taste of how pervasive abortion will be in the Republican primary, as Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds used a major cattle call event to sign a ban preventing nearly all abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy.

Advertisement

For those who wanted it, the Family Leader annual event, emceed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, was the perfect setting to fold in a line or anecdote about where they stood on the issue of abortion, which led some candidates to go to awkward lengths to give the newly-signed legislation a shout-out.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

For example, after Carlson asked former vice president Mike Pence whether he thought the January 6 insurrection was, in fact, an insurrection, Pence first pivoted to highlighting that Reynolds would soon sign the “historic” legislation.

When Governor Ron DeSantis, who signed a similar six-week ban in Florida, was asked whether he would do the same if he were president, he found a way to praise Reynolds instead of directly engaging the question.

“I’m proud to have been a pro-life governor, and I will be a pro-life president,” said DeSantis. “I think it’s going to take time to make progress in some parts of the country, but as president, I will be somebody who will use the bully pulpit to support governors like Kim Reynolds when she’s got a bill.”

Advertisement

With no other natural spot to fit it in the interview, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson stayed on stage a bit longer to address it after Carlson was done grilling him.

“I want to congratulate Governor Reynolds and the Legislature for the heartbeat bill that’s going to be signed today,” Hutchinson said, noting how proud he was of Arkansas for being a leading state on antiabortion efforts.

But not all those present went out of their way to address the topic. Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who both have struggled at times to say when or whether they would outlaw abortion nationwide, didn’t bring it up during their segments of the program.

Though the Family Leadership Summit may have been a room full of antiabortion voices, there’s a bigger electorate some candidates have to keep in mind. One Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll from this year found that 61 percent of “Iowa adults say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.” A recent Gallup poll found that a “record-high 69%” of Americans think abortion should “generally” be legal in the first trimester.

Former president Donald Trump, the front-runner of the primary who skipped the event, drew criticism from the right after he raised abortion as a liability to Republicans that cost them wins in the 2022 midterms.

As Reynolds signed the bill, abortion access advocates were in a hearing seeking a preliminary injunction to the legislation as the challenge they filed to it plays out. The ban was designed to go into effect after it was signed; the judge at Friday’s hearing declined to rule from the bench.

Advertisement

In addition to the heavy toll that this will place on patients needing abortions in the state, critics also pointed out that Iowa already has rampant maternal health care deserts, and that rolling back access to abortions will affect the education of the state’s medical students.

In the chamber and through the halls of the state Capitol earlier this week when the legislation passed during a one-day special session, protesters made their dissatisfaction heard. Republicans moved forward regardless.

“If they’re not prepared to have a baby, they shouldn’t have sex,” said state Representative Brad Sherman from the House floor on Tuesday. “If they’re that concerned about it, I will stand for everyone’s right to practice abstinence.”

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @LissandraVilla.