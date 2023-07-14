Governor Healey must do better on transparency

As the Globe’s Matt Stout has reported, Healey created an independent expenditure committee — a so-called “social welfare organization” or a 501(c)(4) — shortly after her election to pay for various expenses incurred as she prepared to take office. That included hiring personnel and paying for a two-day retreat, months after taking office, for the new governor and a dozen appointees. The nonprofit paid $15,600 to cover the expenses.

Transparency is vital in state government — and that’s an area where Governor Maura Healey has fallen flat in her first six months in office. Her refusal to make public the names of the donors to a tax-exempt group created to finance her transition into the governor’s office is a serious blow to transparency. She should make the names of those donors public so Massachusetts citizens and good government watchdogs can judge if there’s some possible conflict of interest here, either now or in the future.

Now, to be sure, it’s legally allowable for Healey to shield her donors from public scrutiny. No law or regulation applies to raising funds for transitions. But what’s legal isn’t the same as what’s proper or in the interest of good government.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time we have seen a governor with a reputation for good-government probity refuse to level with the public about the source of political funds. Former governor Charlie Baker raised and spent about $2 million in dark dollars, in 2016 and 2020 combined, in an attempt to win a majority of seats on the Republican State Committee. Because the money wasn’t spent for actual public office but rather party positions, he wasn’t required to disclose who had contributed — and so he didn’t. Baker also raised undisclosed dollars for his transition.

Healey’s team has cited Baker’s example to justify its own nondisclosure. But two transparency wrongs don’t make a right.

Citizens can only speculate where Healey turned to to secure the funds she needed. A likely source: deep-pocketed individuals eager to curry favor with her, probably in the hope of earning an informal chit for later use. If so, it would be the same scenario as with Baker, who, according to those aware of his fundraising in his intraparty spat, hit up a handful of fat cats willing to write large checks in the hope of gaining access and influence with the governor.

This isn’t Healey’s only transparency retreat. Faced with public-record requests from the Globe and other media outlets, she has reneged on her pledge not to claim a blanket exemption from the state’s public-records law, as her predecessors have.

Although she reversed that pledge within weeks, Healey still said she would bring more transparency into the office “than ever before.” But at least in her response to the Globe public records request, she has honored that so-called commitment largely in the breach, denying most of the newspaper’s requests for basic records and redacting others.

One of Healey’s top political advisers, Corey Welford, essentially brushed away transparency concerns, saying Healey had saved taxpayer dollars.

“Governor Healey established a nonprofit transition committee in order to build a new administration, all at no cost to taxpayers,” Welford said. “During that time, the Healey-Driscoll administration was able to attract a historically diverse and talented team and develop actionable agendas on issues from housing to economic development to transportation. The people of Massachusetts know she is going to continue to focus on getting results that matter in their lives and on making our state more affordable, competitive, and equitable for all.”

Advertisement

But transparency is important. No matter how disinterested a governor may try to be, it’s nigh unto impossible not to lend a more accessible ear to someone who has helped you out this way. And perhaps even to be more inclined to smile upon their subsequent request. By failing to disclose donors, she denies voters the ability to know who curried favor with the governor — and thus might think he or she has a claim on future preferential treatment.

Two things need to happen here. First, Healey should rethink her dark-money detour and disclose who funded her transition and her inauguration.

Second, the Legislature should resolve to put up public dollars both for future inaugurations and future transitions. Both are legitimate public expenses, and it is well worth the public dollars to eliminate this kind of favor-and-access currying — and possible favor-granting as well.

