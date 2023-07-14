The ageist in the mirror

Institutions can be ageist. And so, of course, can people — even the aged. In fact, a 2021 WHO report estimates that half of all people in the world are ageist.

Dr. Robert Butler, the late geriatrician and psychiatrist, coined the word “ageism” in 1968. He defined it as “discrimination, prejudice, and stereotyping based on age.” The World Health Organization (WHO) expands the definition thus: “The stereotypes (how we think), prejudice (how we feel) and discrimination (how we act) towards others or ourselves based on age.”

I have been one of them. In 1960, at age 22, I noticed two “old” women walking together in Harvard Square. I remember thinking how sad it must be to be so ancient. Then I realized that they worked in the same social service agency as my 22-year-old roommate. Those “ancient” women were still productive contributors to society. It wasn’t my last instance of ageism.

Years later, my husband Peter and I decided that because of his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, we’d better look for a place to live that didn’t have a lot of stairs. We dismissed one apartment building outright because everyone in the lobby was old. At 85, I now happily live in that very building full of old people.

FIfty-five years after Butler defined the concept and phenomenon of ageism, there is no sign that this disheartening attitude toward what should be a positive stage of life is changing. This at a time when our planet’s elderly population is exploding. By 2030, 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged 60 or over, and by 2050, there will be 2.1 billion people aged 60 and older, according to the WHO estimates.

That’s a lot of old people’s wisdom to harness. Will we be wise enough to do so? Only if we reframe the way we see age. Consider the negative fixation on President Biden’s age (80).

Some of us have been thinking about ageism for a long time. Now everyone is doing so. It seems that Biden’s every jumbled word or stumble over an ill-placed sandbag sparks a conversation about whether his age should disqualify him from seeking a second term in the White House. And his main rival is not so young either. In the week following Biden’s announcement that he will run again, CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC mentioned his age as a potential concern 588 times. During the same period, meanwhile, the press mentioned Donald Trump’s age, 77, only 72 times.

Perhaps the most insidious thing about ageism is that we, the aged, are among its perpetrators. We strike early jobs from our resumes to hide our age. We buy birthday cards for each other with demeaning messages about growing older. “You’re not old — just 25 plus shipping and handling.” Or: Friend 1: “My memory is so bad.” Friend 2: “How bad is it?” Friend 1: “How bad is what?”

We are the ones who label normal forgetfulness as “senior” moments. Ashton Applewhite, a 71-year-old journalist and author of “This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism,” reminds us that when teenagers misplace keys, no one accuses them of having a “junior” moment. Applewhite’s enlightening TED talk, “Let’s End Ageism,” has received nearly 2 million views. Her positive message about aging being a lifelong process, not a problem to be fixed, resonates. She reminds us that everyone is either old or, if they do not die young, future old, so we all benefit from ending ageism.

One potential hurdle to changing attitudes about aging: It’s big business. Can you imagine your Instagram feed without advertisements for combating evidence of lived experience on your face? There’s a potion, a lotion, a supplement, or a patch for every wrinkled brow, crepey neck, puffy eye, and slackening jawline. Heaven forfend one look their age.

Becca Levy, a professor at the Yale School of Public Health, demonstrates in “Breaking the Age Code” how our beliefs about aging determine the quality of our own lives as we age. We internalize stereotypes. Levy’s research shows that a positive attitude toward our own aging can add 7.5 years to our lives. In a study published in April, Levy and colleagues demonstrated that over a 12-year period, people with positive beliefs about aging and an ability to independently perform most activities of daily living had less mild cognitive impairment than those who started with negative age beliefs. The study also found evidence that positive age beliefs can contribute to recovery from mild cognitive impairment.

We are programmed with ageist messaging from our earliest years, so it’s perhaps not a surprise that when Levy asked students at the outset of her “Health and Aging” course to write five words that came to mind when thinking of an old person, responses included “senile,” “grumpy,” and “decrepit.”

Had Levy posed the same question in Japan, the answers might have included “wise” and “kind.” Japanese society tends to better value the wisdom of its elders. Since 1966, Keiro-no-Hon, or Respect for the Aged Day, has been a national holiday held annually on the third Monday in September to pay homage to Japan’s elderly.

Of course, there is no old people’s utopia. Even in Japan, negative attitudes about the old can be — and are — masked by rituals of respect for the elderly. One day of celebration doesn’t necessarily mean that old people are treasured year-round.

Perhaps once we learn to celebrate ourselves, others will, too.

