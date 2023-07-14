Latinos aren’t represented in higher education. Here’s how to fix that.

Latinos are not well-represented in higher education — only 4 percent of master’s degree holders and 1 percent of PhD holders are Latino . It is essential for institutions of higher education and society as a whole to address and combat these disparities. Every individual, regardless of their racial or ethnic background, should have equal opportunities to pursue higher education and achieve their academic goals.

In reality, racial disparities and discrimination persist in numerous aspects of society, especially in higher education. There are disparities in college enrollment rates, graduation rates, access to resources, and representation among faculty and staff members.

While the Supreme Court embraced color-blindness in striking down affirmative action in college admissions, statistics and our own lived experiences prove that color-blindness ignores the structural and systemic inequalities that racial and ethnic groups face.

Achieving racial representation is an ongoing process that requires continuous commitment and action from educational institutions. Efforts to promote diversity and inclusivity should extend beyond the admissions process and encompass all aspects of college life to ensure an equitable and supportive environment for students from all backgrounds.

Latinos, as well as other underrepresented and underserved groups, often face significant challenges and barriers to pursuing higher education. Latinos, particularly those from low-income backgrounds or first-generation college-going families, often have limited access to college preparatory programs, standardized test preparation, and adequate academic counseling which can hinder their ability to navigate the college application process effectively.

Many Latinos come from families with limited financial resources, making college affordability a significant concern. High tuition costs, limited availability of financial aid, and lack of awareness about how to apply for available scholarships and grants contribute to financial barriers that make higher education less accessible. For individuals whose first language is not English, language barriers can pose additional challenges in accessing educational materials and standardized tests.

Latinos also continue to be underrepresented at selective universities and institutions with higher admission standards, like Harvard University. This can be attributed to a variety of factors, including limited access to rigorous coursework, lower representation in advanced placement classes, and implicit biases within the admissions process.

Addressing these disparities has always been a challenge, and it’s more important now than ever for nonprofits, educational institutions, employers, and policy makers to make a united, concerted effort to provide additional support to these marginalized communities. These efforts will increase our much needed labor supply and benefit our competitiveness and overall US economy. They include:

▪ Outreach and support programs: Colleges and universities can implement such programs to provide guidance, mentorship, and resources specifically tailored to the needs of Latinx students. This includes initiatives that address language barriers, promote college readiness, and provide information on financial aid opportunities.

▪ Financial aid and scholarships: Increasing the availability of financial aid, scholarships, and grants specifically aimed at supporting Latinx students can help alleviate financial barriers to higher education.

▪ College preparation programs: Investing in college preparatory programs, both within schools and community organizations, can help provide additional support and resources to help Latinx students navigate the college application process successfully.

▪ Culturally competent career services: Higher education institutions should provide culturally competent career services to promote wealth-building career paths for Latinx students in traditional and emerging professions. This includes counseling, internship and fellowship opportunities, and job shadowing in organizations across sectors.

▪ Policy and advocacy: Policy makers can promote policies that address educational disparities, improve college access and affordability, and support initiatives to increase diversity in higher education.

▪ Philanthropy: Only about 1 percent of all philanthropic dollars reach the Latinx community in the United States. Grant makers and philanthropists should intentionally seek to serve the growing Latinx community, include nondiscrimination mandates in grant contracts, and provide scholarship funds for higher education opportunities.

It is critical for higher education institutions to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion as core values to create a more inclusive, equitable, and intellectually vibrant environment that benefits all students and society as a whole. Once these barriers have been eliminated, we can start to see truly diverse representation in decision-making positions of power.

Eneida Román is president and CEO of Amplify LatinX.