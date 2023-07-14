The daily catastrophes of climate change

In 1970, my third-grade class celebrated the first Earth Day. I can’t claim to recall much about how we marked the event beyond our rendition of “Air” from the Broadway musical “Hair” during assembly. But I do remember how certain I was that all of the talk about endangered oceans, trees, animals, and the air that Miss D., my teacher, mentioned with such gravity would never happen in my lifetime. Sure, it could happen, but the adults would take care of it — that was their job, right? This wasn’t something that me or my schoolmates needed to worry about.

I was 8. What did I know?

More than 50 years after that April day, our planet is in dire condition. On multiple days this week, evening newscasts have been dominated by stories about extreme weather conditions affecting nearly every region of the country. From Arizona to Florida, a heat dome has trapped more than 80 million in stifling temperatures. Phoenix has endured 12 straight days — and counting — of highs above 110 degrees.

In coastal Los Angeles County, landslides are forcing evacuations; at least 12 hillside homes have collapsed as the ground beneath them continues to shift. At a Monday news conference, Janice Hahn, a county supervisor representing the area, said that while the cause is under investigation, the “initial thinking” is that the landslides might be related to the series of relentless storms that battered California and triggered floods and mudslides earlier this year.

A woman looked out from her window as floodwaters surrounded her apartment in downtown Montpelier. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Then there’s Vermont. While the waters that inundated parts of Montpelier, the state’s capital, have slowly started to recede, Governor Phil Scott warned that the various crises caused by “historic and catastrophic” floods that have left thousands without their homes and businesses is “nowhere near over.”

Speaking Monday about Vermont’s devastating floods, Ginger Zee, ABC News’s chief meteorologist, didn’t hold back: “Climate scientists tell us we can expect more of these extreme rainfall events as humans help to amplify the natural warming of our planet.”

This is a human-made disaster. We’ve had decades to avoid exactly what is happening right now. The hottest days ever recorded on Earth are becoming routine. Insurance companies are ditching states like California and Florida because of extensive and expensive damage from extreme weather events.

Testifying before Congress, Carl Sagan, the famed astronomer and author, spoke about the global dependence on fossil fuels and how their unchecked usage was driving climate change. “Here is a problem which transcends our particular generation. It is an intergenerational problem. If we don’t do the right thing now, our children and grandchildren will face serious problems.”

That was in 1985. I am now a decade older than Sagan was when he made those prescient comments. Climate denialism now jousts with climate doom. And those serious problems — even beyond what Sagan predicted or what Miss D. tried to drill in our little heads on the first Earth Day — are alarmingly and, perhaps irreparably, here.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.