The island that time forgot

I spent most of my childhood summers on this eyeglass-shaped island about a mile off the Connecticut shore. As young as 8 or 9 I was free to wander at will, picking wild blackberries; populating my Gaudi-like sand castles with periwinkles collected on the sandbar; constructing memories. There were no concession stands, no chair rentals; just me and Neptune’s gifts.

Proust had his madeleines. Tommy and Fiona had their Brigadoon. Ahab had his great white whale. And until last week I had all three in the form of a scrubby, 17-acre spit of sand in the Long Island Sound called Great Captain Island.

An aerial image of Great Captain Island taken by the author's father in the late 1950s shows cabins available for rent, which have all since been destroyed. Renée Loth

At one end of Great Captain Island (variously called Great Captain’s Island) were a 19th-century granite lighthouse and Coast Guard station, where my older brother would hang out with the guys, playing cards and drinking beer. Once, they let me climb the winding narrow steps of the iron lighthouse tower to hand crank the massive lamp. At the other end were the ruins of an old gambling casino dating from the 1920s. It burned when a flare was dropped on it sometime after World War II, but it still had a crumbling foundation, a few stone lamp posts — and all sorts of imagined ghosts and buried treasure irresistible to a young girl with an exploratory mind.

Great Captain Island Light was built in the 19th century and restored in 2009. Renée Loth

For several years we rented a rustic cabin on the island, which had running water but no electricity. I spent endless blissful hours there painting clamshells with my cheap watercolor set, drinking cherry soda, making paper chains to decorate the porch, and flying a kite far over the sound. On a clear day you could see the Manhattan skyline.

But then, with the swift cruelty of bureaucracies everywhere, we lost access to the island. I was 13 when the wealthy town of Greenwich, Conn., claimed ownership for use as a public beach — but “public” only for Greenwich residents. We were from Port Chester, N.Y., on the wrong side of those tracks, and my father would never dream of flouting the new rules. He sold the boat and discovered new passions, and I began nursing a class grievance against Greenwich that lasted more than 50 years.

For decades I schemed about getting back to Great Captain Island. It became something of an obsession to me, a pursuit that grew more gripping with each unconsummated summer. I kept a rock on my desk, shot through with pink quartz, that my mother had picked up there. I would Google articles about the island and steam with righteous indignation over the destruction of the cabins (in the 1980s) or marvel at how the mostly barren place of my memory had grown so lush with vegetation that the Audubon society established a heron rookery there. I would longingly pore over an aerial photo that my father, a professional photographer, took in the 1950s. It shows our cabin, the lighthouse, and other key places he marked on tracing paper laid over the picture. His block-printed handwriting on that fragile paper is an inheritance more precious to me than gold.

This year, prompted by a milestone birthday, I redoubled my efforts to return to the idyll of my youth. After all the regrets and resentments I had built up in my mind, it was humbling to discover how helpful and kind everyone in Greenwich was — from the recreation department staff to the island caretaker — and how easily I secured a special one-day pass for a hot Friday in July.

I’m not ashamed to admit that tears came to my eyes when I boarded the little ferry for the 20 minute ride back to 1966. We chugged past another small island popular with families, past a bell buoy I could remember clanging on choppy days, until the island sands hove into view. Thar she blows!

As a child I never asked how exactly we managed to rent our cabin or enjoy a berth at Great Captain Island, but now I know that in those years it was owned by a corporation, Aerotech, which used it as a retreat for executives. Somehow my father had an in with someone high up in the company, and we became members of the private Captain’s Island Club, with docking privileges for nominal annual dues. So the joke’s on me; our access was no less exclusive than that enjoyed by the moneyed residents of Greenwich after all.

Memory is a trickster. When I returned, everything seemed smaller, more rugged, more overgrown. I traced the path to our cabin site but the way was blocked by brambles and gulls threatened clamorously from their nests in the trees. I beat a retreat to the swimming beach and dove into the calm, cool waters, facing Greenwich. It was a salty baptism, cleansing me of my grudges and letting my gratitude shine.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.