As Vermont assesses flooding damage, the forecast calls for more rain

“More rain is expected today with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon (Southern Vermont is already seeing some early morning showers),” the National Weather Service posted on Twitter shortly before 5 a.m. Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon in Vermont, as the state continues to assess damage from the recent severe flooding that has resulted in the death of at least one person .

In a forecasters’ discussion, the weather service said scattered showers and thunderstorms were expected in the afternoon, especially across the central and south central parts of the state.

“Today’s thunderstorm activity is not expected to be as intense or widespread as what occurred on Thursday afternoon and evening,” the weather service said. “Expect seasonably warm and humid conditions this weekend.”

The rain could be heavy at times on Sunday, forecasters said.

“An upper trough interacting with tropical moisture over the North Country will bring the potential for more widespread rain on Sunday, which could be locally heavy,” forecasters said.

On Thursday, officials confirmed the drowning death of Stephen Davoll, 63, in his home in Barre. It marked the first recorded death related to the recent storms and historic flooding, officials said.

“The loss of a Vermonter is always painful, but it is particularly so this week,” Vermont U.S. Sen. Peter Welch said in a statement.

Welch’s Senate colleague from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, called Davoll’s death “unthinkable” in a statement on Twitter.

“We are hearing reports that these terrible floods have claimed the life of Stephen Davoll of Barre City,” Sanders tweeted. “This is an unthinkable loss. I know all Vermonters join me and Jane in sending our deepest condolences to Stephen’s loved ones. Our hearts are with you.”

Govenrnor Phil Scott, meanwhile, said Thursday that he was submitting a request to President Biden for a major disaster declaration for the state.

“Vermonters have faced incredible loss as a result of this historic and catastrophic flooding event,” Scott said in a statement. “While we’re still focused primarily on the immediate response, as we transition to the recovery phase, federal assistance will be critical to support families, businesses and infrastructure. With support from Washington, and the inspiring resiliency of Vermonters, we will be able to rebuild and recover.”

Scott’s office said the declaration request seeks funding under the federal Public Assistance and Individual Assistance programs. A Public Assistance disaster declaration would allow communities in affected counties to receive at least 75 percent reimbursement for storm response and recovery, including public infrastructure repairs.

The state is also contending with power outages.

There were 3,918 customers without power statewide as of Friday morning, according to the state’s official outage map, including 1,946 in Rutland County, 974 in Windsor County, 427 in Addison County, and 395 in Orange County.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





