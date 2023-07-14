At 17, Ryan Downes makes his mark by becoming the youngest Massachusetts Amateur champion

“It feels great,” said Downes, a rising senior at Longmeadow High. “I feel like last year I was a lot more nervous. My game wasn’t sure as mature as it is now. The memories of playing and losing last year definitely helped me this time around. I hit some good shots under pressure.”

One year after losing in the Massachusetts Amateur final, Downes was calm and mature this time around as he captured the 115th edition at the challenging Essex County Club, defeating Matt Naumec, 6 and 5, in Friday’s championship match to become the youngest Mass Am champion at 17 years old.

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — Call it redemption or a resounding statement. Either way, Ryan Downes is the newest star in Massachusetts golf.

No pressure shot was more pivotal for Downes than the tee ball he hit on the 22nd hole of the match. Downes had just lipped out a short par putt on the previous hole, allowing Naumec, who made par, to tie the match after being 4-down earlier.

Ryan Downes (right) fist bumps his caddie, Cole Banning, after winning a hole during his 6-and-5 victory over Matthew Naumec in the 115th Massachusetts Amateur championship match. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Downes knew it was the “perfect four iron” for him when he stepped to the tee box on the difficult 233-yard par-3 4th. The Vanderbilt commit striped a shot to 10 feet and rolled in the birdie putt center cup for a 1-up lead. On the next hole — the 503-yard par-5 — Downes went back to his trusty long iron, sticking his second shot from 205 yards-out to 6-feet. The eventual eagle gave him a 2-up lead he never relinquished.

“I felt like I gained momentum there and really grabbed control of the match,” Downes said.

Friday’s round was a microcosm of Downes’ week: Complete control.

Downes trailed for just one hole during his five match-play bouts, which came against Cael Kohan in Wednesday’s Round of 32. Downes won that match with a birdie on the 18th.

He led from the start once again versus Naumec, his playing buddy at GreatHorse Country Club in Hampden. Downes won four holes on the front nine and fired a four-under-66 through the first 18 holes, taking a 2-up lead to the lunch break. But Naumec never went away.

Through the adversity, Downes stayed calm and relied on the lesson’s he learned in last year’s final defeat to Conner Willett. He never let intrusive thoughts enter his mind, and went out and won the tournament by making birdies behind his elite approach game.

Matthew Naumec, a former Boston College standout who played in the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach, blasted out of a tough lie during the fourth of his 6-and-5 setback to Ryan Downes in the 115th Mass Am. "Ryan's just a hell of a player,'' Naumec said. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“Ryan’s just a hell of a player,” said Naumec, who played at BC from 2015-19. “I knew par wasn’t to win it. going. I had to make birdies. But Ryan was just so solid. He didn’t make many mistakes.”

Despite the loss, Naumec said, “It was a successful week.” Naumec played in the Minor League Golf until 2021 and now works at Winged Keel as a client relationship manager. He took the week off from work to compete and relished the competition.

“It brought me back to pro life,” said Naumec, who played in the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach. “It was nice to feel that adrenaline going. That’s what I look for. Taking some sick days and vacation days, I’m so appreciative of everyone. It was so fun being back in competition.”

Downes went on to win holes Nos. 7, 8, and 10 for a commanding 5-up lead before clinching the title with a steady par on the 13th, the 30th hole of the 36-hole final. He finished with 20 pars, seven birdies, one eagle, and two bogeys. His pinpoint iron shots and hot-putting was the difference.

Ryan Downes (right) accepts the hearty congratulations of his opponent, Matthew Naumec, after becoming the youngest winner of the Massachusetts Amateur at 17 years old. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“I got off to really good starts in all my matches,” said Downes. “I think holes 4 through 7 were really the difference for me. They were pivotal.”

The victory added more hardware for Downes’ trophy collection as he continues his rise in amateur golf. Last summer, he became the youngest player to win the Francis Ouimet Memorial Tournament. He followed that up by capturing the MIAA Division 1 individual state title in October at the Renaissance Club in Haverhill.

Another victory at April’s Justin Thomas Junior Championship in Kentucky vaulted Downes to 47th place in the American Junior Golf Association rankings.

Now, he’s a Massachusetts Amateur champion.

“It’s awesome to have my name on that trophy forever,” said Downes. “It’s all through hard work. I’ve put in a ton of hours on the range, on the greens, in the gym. That’s helped me grow as a player and mature.”

Ryan Downes basks in the limelight as he hoists the hardware following his victory in the 115th Massachusetts Amateur, becoming the youngest winner at 17 in the history of the event. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe











