How American tennis player Chris Eubanks became an overnight sensation at the ripe old age of 27

Now, like a bolt of the blue lagoon of the game’s backwaters, the smiling, embraceable 27-year-old Eubanks is an overnight sensation, and deservedly so, although his sudden starburst of fame arrived after nearly six years of grinding on the minor league tennis circuit dating to his turning pro out of Georgia Tech.

Until the start of this past week, the back leg of Wimbledon, only the true tennis cognoscenti knew the name Chris Eubanks. Then came his win Monday over Stefanos Tsitsipas, followed some 48 hours later by his gripping five-set tussle against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev , ranked No. 3 in the world, in the quarterfinals on the storied lawn of the All England Club.

Eubanks indeed hit the big time at Wimbledon, the grandest tennis stage of them all, a delightful story that is equal measures remarkable and improbable. A towering 6 feet 7 inches and skinnier than the baseline’s shadow, he departed London as the most recognizable face in US men’s tennis despite his loss to a more skillful Medvedev.

“I can’t tell you the number of messages I’ve had from back home, saying Chris Eubanks is my new favorite player,” said an impressed John McEnroe, the ESPN commentator, who long ago was the face of the American game himself.

That’s the same Chris Eubanks who earlier this season, through no fluke or quirk or cooking of the books, was ranked No. 123 in the world. Heck, until this spring, he never cracked the top 100. He was 27, old in a game accustomed to trumpeting the next teenage shooting star, and with less than $2 million in career earnings for all his time spent in the boondocks.

So little wonder then that Eubanks, the son of a Baptist minister from Atlanta, some 18 months ago was actively pursuing a career that involved something other than holding a racket.

“It’s not that glamorous when you’re ranked around 200,” Eubanks acknowledged last weekend, adding that at one point he’d told his agent, “There’s got to be something else I can do with my time.”

Chris Eubanks upset Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16 in Wimbledon. GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

For now, all things other than playing tennis are on hold and likely will be for the foreseeable future, though Eubanks last fall picked up some commentating gigs with the Tennis Channel. The perspective from the press box, he said, helped him analyze his own game, one based on power, and helped him finally understand what coaches and close friends had told him for some time: He should lean on his strengths, mainly that blistering serve that routinely tops 120 miles per hour, along with his blend of courage and skill to charge the net.

Also, perhaps most important, he realized it was time to surrender self-doubt. Chris Eubanks figured Chris Eubanks was standing in his own way, and it can be tough to maneuver around a patch of self-doubt in a 6-7 guy’s head. It was just time, he realized, to go out and play.

“A thousand percent,” he said, reflecting that long-held mental obstacle. “That was part of the reason I got into commentary.”

Eubanks became only the third US Black male to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals in singles, joining the legendary Arthur Ashe (the 1975 champ over Jimmy Connors) and MaliVai Washington, the latter of whom made it all the way to the 1996 final and lost to Richard Krajicek.

Arthur Ashe in 1975. Getty Images/Getty

No Yank has won the Wimbledon men’s singles since Pete Sampras in 2000, and Andy Roddick (2009) was the last to appear in the final, what was an epic five-setter filched by Roger Federer, 16-14, in the fifth set.

His trip to the quarterfinals earned Eubanks nearly $450,000, equal to about 25 percent of his prior earnings. He also became a member of Wimbledon’s prestigious “Last Eight Club,” founded in 1986 to honor those who reach a quarterfinal.

As a Last Eight member, Eubanks will receive two passes, one for himself and a guest, to the Championship fortnight for the rest of his life. For a guest, perhaps he’ll bring that other Chris Eubanks who subconsciously blocked his path all those years? Ah, yes, Mr. Eubanks, your table and chair are ready.

“Hey, you can play, you just have to believe it,” Eubanks said in the run-up to the quarterfinal, recalling the confidence he finally experienced in recent weeks.

In part, that attitude was shaped by two of Eubanks’s better-known pals, Coco Gauff (another rising Black star out of Atlanta) and Japan’s Naomi Osaka (age 25 and already with more than $21 million in career earnings).

It was the constant boosting from those two women, both fellow minorities in what remains a white-dominated enclave, that proved “a bit infectious,” he said.

“And it does rub off on you,” Eubanks said.

The US Open in Flushing, N.Y., begins in roughly six weeks. Eubanks played for a fourth time there last year and was knocked out as a Round 2 just another guy.

How different it portends to be this time for the son of a preacher man, a kid whose faith, he recently told The Athletic, always has made him believe, “If I keep doing what I’m supposed to do, it’s going to work out.”

It just takes longer for some than others.

“He’s going to be one of the stars in New York,” fellow Black player James Blake told the Times of London. “He might be on the side of a bus or up on billboards.”

Eubanks no doubt will hit New York with his best shot, including that laser of a serve, and his repeated charges to the net, where his pterodactyl-like reach often rendered passing attempts dead prey in London.

He arrived at Wimbledon, recalling that in frustration he once texted good friend Kim Clijsters that grass was the “stupidest surface to play on.” Before leaving, he said he previously had a “very strenuous relationship” with grass. Now, he said, “I think it’s my best friend.”

New York, New York, you’re about to find out. If you can make it at Wimbledon, you can make it anywhere.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.